AUS vs ENG 2022: 3 records that were broken during England's last-over win over Australia in the first T20I 

A thrilling run-fest saw England beat Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Perth Stadium on Sunday (October 9).

After being asked to bat first, England captain Jos Buttler (68 off 32) and Alex Hales (84 off 51) stitched a partnership of 132 runs for the first wicket. The opening duo struck the Aussie bowlers all over the park as England were at 167-2 in 15 overs and looked to mount a gigantic score.

However, the hosts pulled things back and restricted England to 208/6 in their 20 overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers, picking up three wickets in his four overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#AUSvENG #CricketTwitter Comprehensive performance by England as they win the first T20I against Australia by 8 runs. Comprehensive performance by England as they win the first T20I against Australia by 8 runs. #AUSvENG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/c6daPs1qpL

In response, Australia lost Cameron Green early, but David Warner (73 off 44) took charge and held one end up. The southpaw looked in exceptional touch and was well on course to take his side home. However, Warner's dismissal in the 17th over turned the game England's way.

Marcus Stoinis (35) and Matthew Wade (21) tried well, but England came back into the game and eventually won the encounter by eight runs.

The high-octane match saw a slew of records get broken. Let's take a look at three particular records that were broken over the course of the contest.

#3 Aaron Finch becomes the fastest batter to reach 3000 T20I runs (by balls taken)

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

- Fastest by balls faced (2078)

- Another milestone for Aaron Finch



#AUSvENG - Sixth man to 3,000 T20I runs- Fastest by balls faced (2078)- Another milestone for Aaron Finch - Sixth man to 3,000 T20I runs- Fastest by balls faced (2078)- Another milestone for Aaron Finch #AUSvENG https://t.co/cmRqa1NKn0

While he may have failed to make an impact in the game, Aaron Finch breached a personal milestone against England in the opening T20I.

The Australian skipper breached the 3000-run mark in his 98th T20I innings, thus becoming the third-fastest batter (by innings taken) to do so.

However, with Finch taking just 2078 balls to reach the landmark, he also became the fastest batter to score 3000 T20I runs, surpassing Rohit Sharma's record, who reached this milestone in 2149 balls.

#2 England registers highest T20I total by any visiting team in Australia

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 1

A commanding batting performance by Engllish team saw them post a mammoth total of 208/6 in their 20 overs in Perth. This is now the highest T20I team score by any visiting team in Australia.

The previous record for the highest score in Australia was held by England themselves when they scored 200/9 in Hobart in 2014.

The other team who scored 200 in Australia are India, who made 200/3 in Sydney in 2016.

#1 England secure their first T20I win against Australia in Australia after 11 years

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 1

The Jos Buttler-led side's eight-run win on Sunday marked their first victory in the men's T20Is Down Under in 11 years.

England's first T20I victory in Australia came in 2011, when they defeated the mighty Aussie unit by one wicket in Adelaide. Since then, England lost all six T20Is they played in Australia up until the encounter on Sunday.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#AUSvENG #CricketTwitter A magnificent opening stand from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler help England post a huge total on the board. A magnificent opening stand from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler help England post a huge total on the board. #AUSvENG #CricketTwitter https://t.co/djfaEbszwh

The Three Lions will hope to continue their winning momentum when they face Australia for the second T20I in Canberra on Wednesday (October 12).

Poll : 0 votes