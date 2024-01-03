Australia cricket team 2024 schedule: List of Tests, ODIs and T20Is Australia will play in 2024

Australia men's cricket team dominated 2023. The Aussies won the ICC World Test Championship Final and ICC ODI World Cup. In bilateral cricket, they retained the Ashes and also won the ICC WTC series against Pakistan at home.

Overall, it was one of the most successful years ever for the Australian cricket team. The Aussies will look forward to continuing in the same vein in 2024. They have some big series lined up this year apart from the ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

Australia cricket team schedule 2024 (With dates and venues wherever confirmed)

Without further ado, let's have a look at the Australian side's international cricket schedule for the year 2024 with match timings in IST.

January 2024: Pakistan tour of Australia

January 3-7: Australia vs Pakistan, 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 5:00 AM.

January-February 2024: West Indies tour of Australia

January 17-21: Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 5:00 AM.

January 25-29: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd Test, The Gabba, Brisbane, 9:30 AM.

February 2: Australia vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, 9:00 AM.

February 4: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, 9:00 AM.

February 6: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 9:00 AM.

February 9: Australia vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 1:30 PM.

February 11: Australia vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 1:30 PM.

February 13: Australia vs West Indies, 3rd T20I, Perth Stadium, Perth, 11:00 AM.

February-March 2024: Australia tour of New Zealand

February 21: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 11:40 AM.

February 23: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 12:40 PM.

February 25: New Zealand vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 6:30 AM.

February 29- March 4: New Zealand vs Australia, 1st Test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, 3:30 AM.

March 8-12: New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:30 AM.

September 2024: Australia tour of England

September 11: England vs Australia, 1st T20I, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, 11:00 PM.

September 13: England vs Australia, 2nd T20I, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 11:00 PM.

September 15: England vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 11:00 PM.

September 19: England vs Australia, 1st ODI, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 3:30 PM.

September 21: England vs Australia, 2nd ODI, Headingley, Leeds, 6:30 PM.

September 24: England vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, 3:30 PM.

September 27: England vs Australia, 4th ODI, Lord's, London, 6:30 PM.

September 29: England vs Australia, 5th ODI, County Ground, Bristol, 3:30 PM.

June 4-June 30: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (Australia cricket team and 19 other teams).

August 2024: 3 T20Is vs Afghanistan (Venue yet to be finalized).

August-September 2024: Australia tour of Ireland (3 ODIs and 1 T20I).

November 2024: Pakistan tour of Australia (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is).

December 2024-January 2025: Border-Gavaskar Trophy (5 Tests. Australia cricket team vs India in Australia).

Australia cricket team has a jam-packed schedule for 2024, with the players set to play in IPL from March to May. It will be exciting to see how the Aussies perform this year.

