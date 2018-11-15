×
Australia vs India 2018-19: Five players to watch out for in the T20I series

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
365   //    15 Nov 2018, 06:48 IST

India will be in Australia to take on the Kangaroos
India will be in Australia to take on the Kangaroos

India are on a roll after winning the series against West Indies and will tour Australia to take on the Kangaroos. The series comprises of 3 T20Is, 4 Tests and 3 ODIs and it is expected to be an exciting two months of action.

After getting whitewashed by Pakistan in UAE in 2 Tests and 3 T20Is series, the Aussies hosted South Africa for a 3 ODIs and one-off T20I. They lost the series in both the formats and will be looking to come back to winning ways when they host the Indian cricket team.

Also Read: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should get in the IPL trade

Let us take a look at five players to watch out for in the T20I series between India and Australia.

#5 Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar
Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar made his international debut in the Test series against England in 2013. It was Michael Clarke who placed Agar in the team ahead of an experienced Nathon Lyon. In his debut game, the Aussies pacers ripped through the England batsmen and Agar did not get right opportunity to showcase his bowling prowess.

However, he did something remarkable when the kangaroos came out to bat as he was involved in a 163-run last wicket partnership with Phil Hughes. The duo ensured Australia get the lead and Agar was dismissed for 98, missing out on a very well deserved century. He picked up two wickets in the second innings but the Aussies lost the game in a thriller.

Although Agar had a brilliant Test debut, he was unfortunate to be dropped only after his second Test. He worked very hard and shone in the BBL and this led to selectors noticing his talents in the shorter format.

He has played in 15 T20 internationals so far and picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.48. His last T20 game was against Pakistan in the recently concluded 3-match series in which Australia got whitewashed. He played in only one T20 and remained wicketless. He is definitely talented, both with the bat and ball, and this series will be a make or break for him.

