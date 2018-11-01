IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost in the finals to Chennai Super Kings last year

Sunrisers Hyderabad team is known for their strong bowling attack that can cause nightmares even to the best of the batsmen. The team's bowling department has always delivered and defended paltry totals on innumerable occasions.

They won their first title in 2016, thanks to their stacked bowling lineup that dismantled oppositions and caused serious problems. The batting lineup led by Warner and Dhawan toyed with the opposition bowlers and helped post big totals.

In the 2017 season, they entered the playoffs but lost in the qualifier-1 to the Knight Riders and in the last season, they continued their form from previous years and reached the finals. The team led by Kane Williamson destroyed the opposing teams with their all-round performances throughout the season. However, they were unfortunate to lose in the finals against the Chennai Super Kings who were back in the IPL after 2-year hiatus.

Through the course of this article, let us take a look at five players Sunrisers Hyderabad should release from the team to get back to winning ways.

#5 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan is not the same player he once was

Yusuf Pathan is a name that needs no introduction. On his day, the explosive all-rounder can smash even the best of the bowlers all around the park and has the ability to change the outcome of the game single-handedly.

The 11-year IPL veteran is known widely for his role with the Kolkata Knight Riders. His best performances came with KKR and played a very crucial role in KKR's title-winning seasons. His all-round presence helped the team immensely and he became one of the mainstays of the team.

After spending seven seasons with KKR, he was not retained and was subsequently bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year's auction. The Baroda all-rounder scored 260 runs in 15 innings at a strike-rate of 130.0 and played crucial knocks down the order. He bowled only two overs as he was on a team that was already stacked with terrific bowlers.

However, with age catching up to him, he is not the same player he once was and is struggling to hit sixes. A lot of times, Pathan is getting out because of the lack of timing and power. SRH needs a power-hitting all-rounder who can whack the ball and send the ball to second tier without any difficulty. It is time that the team looks beyond Pathan and get a youngster who can lift the team's overall-profile.

