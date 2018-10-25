5 players Chennai Super Kings should get in the IPL trade

CSK made their way back to the league in fashion

Even though the Indian Premier League's 12th edition is still far away from tip-off, the entire cricketing fraternity is excited about the trade and auction. The auction will happen towards the end of this year but the front-offices will have a hectic task during this off-season trading period to make their teams better and move a step ahead in their pursuit of the title.

Chennai Super Kings completed a dream comeback to the league after a two-year hiatus and won it all in style. Though the management and the front-office staff were targeted for buying relatively older players, they used their talent and experience to dismantle the opposition teams with strong performances.

The Super Kings have been dominant throughout the season and rarely committed any mistakes. They got their combinations right and everyone came up big to clinch the title with a collective effort.

Albeit the critics and fans might think that there is no scope to improve the team that is already one of the strongest, if not the strongest in the league, it is the job of the franchise to continuously look for ways to get better and they will be looking to make the most out of this trade period.

Through the course of this article, let us look at five players CSK should get in the IPL trade.

#5 Manan Vohra: Played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018

Manan Vohra did not get enough chances on a stacked RCB team

IPL 2018 Stats: 4 Matches, 55 runs, 13.75 average

Manan Vohra is a veteran when it comes to IPL and has been part of the league for 6 years. He spent first five years of his tenure with the Kings XI Punjab and made quite an impact. In his debut game, he stroked his way to an unbeaten 43 off 26 balls. In the 2014 IPL Final, Vohra came up alive and scored 67 runs and was involved in a very crucial 129-run partnership with Wriddhiman Saha.

He played for his new team, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 and did not get the kind of opportunities he would have desired. He only featured in four games and did not shine as he scored just 55 runs at an average of 13.75. In a stacked team like RCB filled with talented players, there is no room for error and his continuous poor performances meant he had to be dropped from the team.

However, Vohra is definitely a talented player and once he gets going, he is hard to stop and can definitely get some valuable runs at the top of the order with his cautious approach.

Why CSK should get Vohra?

CSK used Rayudu as an opener along with Shane Watson for the most part of the last season and enjoyed great success. However, it is a known fact that Rayudu is most efficient when he bats at number four which is also the position he bats in the one-day format for the national side. Having a player like Vohra who has batted with veteran openers in Punjab can really benefit the Super Kings side. CSK is lacking a specialist opener and Vohra can be that guy who can deliver the goods.

Is the trade realistic?

The RCB team will have nothing to lose here as their team is already stacked with openers. While the opening slot is set, the fringe has the likes of Brendon McCullum and Parthiv Patel who are waiting for opportunities. Therefore, Royal Challengers' front-office has the flexibility to find a good package to ship the 7-year IPL veteran to some other team. CSK should definitely go at Vohra and bolster their opening slot.

