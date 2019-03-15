×
BCCI announces Dream11 as Official Partner of VIVO IPL

Press Release
NEWS
News
78   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:55 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today announced Dream11, India’s biggest sports game, as the Official Partner for the VIVO Indian Premier League. This four-year exclusive partnership will begin with the upcoming IPL 2019 season. Additionally, the ‘Official Fantasy Game’ of IPL will also be powered by Dream11.

This collaboration between India’s biggest cricketing event, IPL, and India’s biggest sports game, Dream11, will provide a platform for millions of fans to create their own fantasy cricket teams thereby deepening their engagement with their favourite sport. There will also be several Dream11 brand integrations and on-ground activations at various touchpoints during the VIVO IPL matches.

Commenting on the partnership, Harsh Jain, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dream11 said, “We are very excited to partner with the BCCI and provide an engaging cricketing experience for the IPL, which is the pinnacle of sports leagues in India. Dream11 is deeply integrating with the IPL, which is set to grow from its 1.4 billion TV impressions and 200 million online viewers in 2018, to achieve our goal of growing from 51 million users to 100 million users in 2019. It’s great to see how our dream of making fantasy sports intrinsic to sports fan engagement has come true.”

Commenting on the partnership, the Committee of Administrators said, The online viewership of IPL is growing each year and it’s essential for us to engage with the fans on digital platforms as well. Partnering with the biggest fantasy sports platform in India, Dream11 will help us in further increasing the popularity of the IPL amongst cricket fans.”

Over the last few years, the fantasy sports industry has grown exponentially in India. As per the 2018 IFSG-AC Nielsen report, India has approximately 800 million sports fans, of which 300 million sports fans consume cricket online. According to the 2019 IFSG - KPMG report, fantasy cricket is the most widely played (71% respondents) online fantasy sports game and the primary motivation (72% respondents) for playing fantasy sports is fun and excitement.

