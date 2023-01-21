India vs Australia: All stats and records you should know about Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India will take on Australia in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, commencing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9, 2023. The series will be important for Rohit Sharma and co. as it will determine their spot in the 2023 World Test Championship final.

India will need to win at least three out of the four matches in the series to be assured of a spot in the final. They can still qualify with two wins, but will have to expect favorable results from the West Indies tour of South Africa and Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand.

Out of the 102 Tests played against Australia, India have won 30, lost 43, drawn 28 while one famous game in Chennai in 1986 ended in a tie.

Here's how Australia have fared on their previous Test tours to India:

Australia have managed to win only 1 Test from their 4 previous visits to India

Australia are on a high after thrashing South Africa 2-0 in their own backyard recently. They have won 10 out of the 15 Tests that they have played in the current WTC cycle and lost a solitary Test — against Sri Lanka at Galle earlier this year. This record has kept them at the top of the table with 75.56 percentage points, all but assured of a place in the showpiece final.

Though Australia might have fared well in the current edition of the WTC, the real challenge will be to find ways to tackle the Indian spin juggernaut comprising of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel at home.

However, several former cricketers, including Adam Gilchrist, were confident that the current Australian side might pose a serious challenge to the Indian spinners and script an iconic Test series win on Indian soil to reclaim the trophy for the first time since 2014/15.

Also, in a recent interview, Marnus Labuschagne spoke about the changes that he has adopted in his batting to tackle India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who got the better of him twice when they faced each other the last time around.

"I've changed some of my game because of what I've heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me, it's going to be a lovely game of chess, and I can't wait for it," Labuschagne said.

Mind games have well and truly begun.

Here are all the stats and records you need to know before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy month.

All the stats and records for India vs Australia

Top 5 run scorers for India against Australia in India:

Sachin Tendulkar - 1821 runs from 36 innings at an average of 56.9 VVS Laxman - 1198 runs from 25 innings at an average of 57.04 Rahul Dravid - 1000 runs from 30 innings at an average of 35.71 Cheteshwar Pujara - 900 runs from 16 innings at an average of 64.28 Gundappa Viswanath - 852 runs from 16 innings at an average of 60.85

Top 5 run scorers for Australia against India in India:

Matthew Hayden - 1027 runs from 22 innings at an average of 51.35 Michael Clarke - 972 runs from 25 innings at an average of 40.5 Allan Border - 766 runs from 16 innings at an average of 51.06 Simon Katich - 735 runs from 20 innings at an average of 40.83 Ricky Ponting - 662 runs from 25 innings at an average of 26.48

Top 5 wicket-takers for India against Australia in India:

Harbhajan Singh - 86 wickets from 778.4 overs at an average of 25.43 Anil Kumble - 62 wickets from 552 overs at an average of 24.46 Ravichandran Ashwin - 50 wickets from 466.4 overs at an average of 23.16 Ravindra Jadeja - 49 wickets from 406.3 overs at an average of 18.02 Zaheer Khan - 36 wickets from 401.1 overs at an average of 35.94

Top 5 wicket-takers for Australia against India in India:

Richie Benaud - 52 wickets from 492.1 overs at an average of 18.38 Nathan Lyon - 34 wickets from 293.3 overs at an average of 30.58 Graham McKenzie - 34 wickets from 330.3 overs at an average of 19.26 Shane Warne - 34 wickets from 459.1 overs at an average of 43.11 Jason Gillespie - 33 wickets from 259.2 overs at an average of 21.72

Bowling Figures:

Best bowling figures in an innings by an Indian bowler against Australia in India: 9/69 by Jasubhai Motibhai Patel at Kanupr on 19th December 1959.

Best bowling figures in an innings by an Australian bowler against India in India: 8/50 by Nathan Lyon at Bengaluru on 4th March 2017

Highest Scores:

Highest score by an Indian against Australia in India: 281 by VVS Laxman at the Eden Gardens on 11th March 2001

Highest score by an Australian against India in India: 210 by Dean Jones at Chennai on 18th September 1986

Team Totals:

Highest team total by India against Australia in India: 657/7 at Eden Gardens on 11th March 2001

Lowest team total by India against Australia in India: 104 at Wankhede on 3rd November 2004

Highest team total by Australia against India in India: 577 at Delhi on 29th October 2008

Lowest team total by Australia against India in India: 93 at Wankhede on 3rd November 2004

Centuries:

Most centuries by an Indian batsman against Australia in India: 5 centuries by Sachin Tendulkar

Most centuries by an Australian batsman against India in India: 3 centuries each by Michael Clarke, Neil Harvey, Steven Smith

Five Wicket Hauls:

Most five-wicket hauls by an Indian bowler against Australia in India: 7 five-wicket hauls by Harbhajan Singh

Most five-wicket hauls by an Australian bowler against India in India: 5 five-wicket hauls by Richie Benaud

Individual records that might be broken during the series:

1 - Number of wickets required by Ravichandran Ashwin to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket. If he does so, he will become the 2nd Indian and 9th overall to achieve his feat. Having already amassed 3000+ Test runs, if he picks up one more wicket, he will join an elite list comprising of Shane Warne and Stuart Broad to have scored 3000+ Test runs and picked up 450 Test wickets.

2 - Number of centuries required by Steven Smith to surpass Ricky Ponting's tally of most centuries (15) against India across formats.

3 - Number of centuries required by Virat Kohli to become the third batsman to score 10 centuries against Australia in Test cricket. If he achieves this feat, he will join a legendary list comprising of Jack Hobbs and Sachin Tendulkar who have scored 12 and 11 centuries respectively.

5 - Number of centuries required by Virat Kohli to become the second batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to score 20 centuries across formats against Australia.

8 - Number of wickets required by Ravindra Jadeja to become the 9th Indian bowler to pick 250 wickets in Test cricket.

11 - Number of wickets required by Ravichandran Ashwin to become the 15th bowler overall to pick 100 wickets against Australia in Test cricket.

353 - Number of runs required by Steven Smith to become the 3rd Australian and 17th overall to score 9000 runs in Test cricket

Note : Stats and figures are accurate as on 21.01.2023

