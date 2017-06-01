Google dedicates new Doodle to the ICC Champions Trophy

Google has a new Champions Trophy Doodle and you will fall in love with it.

Interactive Doodle game from Google marks the unfolding of the Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

If the beginning of Champions Trophy 2017 required any more recognition, it won’t anymore! A Doodle for the tournament has found its way on the Google homepage and better yet, it’s not just an inanimate graphic. When you click on it, it links you to an interactive cricket game that is sure to keep you hooked for a few minutes at least.

The Doodle is already garnering popularity across all forms of social media and is sure to be another hit of the Google-doodle books.

In case you didn’t know...

The ICC Champions Trophy hits the big stage today as hosts England take on Bangladesh at The Oval to kick off the tournament. The match will definitely be a fitting start to the proceedings, as England aim to sustain their blistering run in One Day Internationals and Bangladesh look to surge up the ODI rankings to make a statement of their own.

The details

The game consists of two green turtles filling in for the batsmen and brown turtles set in the field. It is a typical cricket game where the player is a batsman and has to click on the bat icon every time the ball is bowled at him/her.

Clicking the bat icon at the right time is the crux of the game

The game continues till you are dismissed. After that, you have to restart it. What makes it addictive are its graphics – the multicolour balloons that indicate the number of runs scored at every ball, the running turtles and the way you are made aware of your dismissal.

Looks like you’re out – you can always share your score though!

If this isn’t the best way of celebrating the Champions Trophy, what is?

What’s next...

The addictive game is set to take over the social media today and it looks like a perfect way for cricket-lovers to have their share of fun with the bat – or with the mouse. Players are already hitting the nail on the head by scoring centuries in this game and challenging others to overpower these scores.

Google's Champions Trophy doodle is so addictive https://t.co/7DKbOEpk7E pic.twitter.com/XenqYPzxRe — Waqas Ahmed (@waqas_x) June 1, 2017

Author’s take

Google’s cricket Doodles have always been intriguing and this one definitely steps up the game. This is a complete turnaround from the doodle celebrating 140 years of test cricket and is definitely receiving a positive response so far.

The Google Doodle that celebrated the 140th anniversary of test cricket

Tweet speak

Users are lapping the game up around the world as is evident by the volume of posts on Twitter.

I reckon the cricket v snail google doodle game is going to massively affect work productively today. — RoB (@_rig) June 1, 2017

Cricket lovers, please check out the Google Doodle today! Celebrating the start of the #CT17! So cute. — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) June 1, 2017

Google cricket doodle is my new game addiction! Check it out pic.twitter.com/OjGG2EjeP0 — Liezel van der Westh (@liezelv) June 1, 2017

My first century in cricket good work by Google doodle pic.twitter.com/4b7poEmzuo — Vidhya sagar (@vidhyasagar938) June 1, 2017