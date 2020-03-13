Chappell-Hadlee Trophy set to be played behind the closed doors in Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced that the 3-match ODI series for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against New Zealand which beginnning on March 13, 2020 will be played behind closed doors due to the escalating Covid-19 concerns.

CA has made the decision to allow the matches to go ahead as scheduled but has banned fans from attending as a precautionary measure to counter the spread of the coronavirus. Nevertheless, the on-field action promises to be exhilarating when the neighbours take on each other in the prestigious Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. It has also been confirmed that all fans who purchased tickets are eligible for a full refund. While media and broadcasters will be allowed access, a precautionary perimeter between them, the players and the team staff will be enforced.

"We believe this is the right decision to minimise the risk of public exposure to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation declared a global pandemic on Thursday."

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. He further added,

"Our players and staff have been adopting recommended sanitary practices during this time to minimise the chance of exposure and will continue to do so."

Meanwhile, even before it was announced that the series would be played behind closed doors, Australia skipper Aaron Finch said on Thursday that "it would be weird to play in an empty stadium" for the home ODIs.

While the first two matches of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on March 13 and March 15, the final fixture is scheduled for March 20 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

It remains to be seen whether Australia's 3-match T20I tour of New Zealand which begins on March 24 at Dunedin will go ahead as scheduled. The remaining two fixtures of that series are set to be played at the Eden Park, Auckland on March 27 and the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on March 29.