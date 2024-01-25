Cheteshwar Pujara's 3 most wholesome moments in cricket 

Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara turns a year older as he celebrates his 36th birthday today (January 25). The experienced campaigner is currently with his state side Saurashtra, partaking in the Ranji Trophy 2023/24.

While he is not part of the current Indian setup, Pujara is an accomplished player, who is known for his exceptional batting skills and unwavering resilience at the crease.

Born on January 25, 1988, in Rajkot, Gujarat, Pujara established himself as a vital asset to the Indian cricket team, particularly in Test matches. With a strong focus on technique and a calm demeanor, he earned a reputation as a dependable run-scorer in the longest format of the game.

Among current Indian players, Pujara has the second-most Test appearances, having played 103 Tests so far. In those games, he has amassed 7,195 runs at an average of 43.61. This includes 35 half-centuries and 19 Test hundreds (three double hundreds).

Apart from having a determined batting prowess, Pujara is also a laid-back character, who often remains calm and somewhat phlegmatic on and off the field. However, whenever Pujara has overted his feelings, it has grabbed eyeballs.

Pujara's wholesomeness is not just an act. It is something that comes from within him. He is a great student of the game and that is reflected in the way he plays the game.

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, let's take a look at three of Cheteshwar Pujara's three most wholesome moments in cricket.

#3 When Pujara rolled his arm over vs Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara bowling vs Australia

Pujara, who is more associated with marathon stays at the crease, provided a moment to chuckle during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at home.

During the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave the ball to Pujara, who was bowling only the second time in his 103-Test-long career. The match was heading towards a tame draw on Day 5 when Pujara came to the popping crease to bowl to the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

When Pujara was rolling the ball in the usual leg-spinner way, almost every Indian player had a bright smile on their faces. Pujara's determined glint in his eyes sparked an intriguing moment in the drawn Test match.

#2 Pujara smashes his fastest Test ton and celebrates with Kohli

When Pujara hammered his long-awaited Test century after 1,443 days, he enjoyed a special moment with Virat Kohli, who was at the non-strikers end. During the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Pujara smashed a brilliant hundred in 130 deliveries, registering his personal fastest Test ton.

As Pujara ended his century drought, he burst into heartwarming celebrations, and no one was happier for him more than his batting partner Kohli, who also raised his arms in the air as he congratulated Pujara on his feat.

The celebration between the two players exemplified the team spirit and camaraderie within the Indian cricket team.

#1 The 'Pujara dance' after the unprecedented BGT win in Australia

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 5

After India's historic Test series win in Australia in 2018/19, the team celebrated with a dance that was humorously referred to as the "Pujara dance."

This dance was an imitation of Cheteshwar Pujara's distinctive walking style, where he is known for not moving his hands much. As India drew the four-match Test series in Sydney, the Indian players lined up near the boundary ropes and the celebration began.

They all teamed up to make Pujara shake his leg and the senior pro obliged and did his best. The hysterical moment is still remembered as one of India's best celebrations after a win.

It is interesting to note that, Pujara ended the tour as Man of the Series, accumulating 521 runs at an average of 74.24, including three centuries.

