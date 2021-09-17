CPL 2021: Team of the Tournament

After 33 matches and 21 days of enthralling cricketing action, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) wrapped up with a riveting final being played between Saint Lucia Kings and the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

All six teams fought tooth and nail to get their hands on the coveted trophy, but it was the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots who emerged victorious to clinch their maiden title.

CPL 2021 will be remembered for some swashbuckling performances, with various domestic and foreign players rising to the occasion to overturn the fate of matches. While many players have stepped up on the big stage, here's a look at the team of the tournament.

The best players in CPL 2021

Openers: Evin Lewis and Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis and Evin Lewis have been in outstanding form at the top of the order

Evin Lewis is certainly in the form of his life. Coming off three successful series against Pakistan, Australia and South Africa, Lewis took the CPL 2021 by storm. The 29-year-old scored 426 runs in 11 innings to become this edition's second-highest run-scorer.

The southpaw notched up three fifties and an impressive hundred against one of the most decorated sides in the tournament. He played a crucial role to take his side to the final and eventually helped them win it.

Faf du Plessis accompanied Lewis at the top of the order. The South African veteran did not play any T20 games coming into the tournament but was exceptional in taking up a leadership role along with the responsibility of opening the innings for the St Lucia Kings.

He scored 277 runs in the 9 innings that he batted at an average of 34.63. He has one fifty and a scintillating hundred next to his name, which also happens to be his first in T20s.

