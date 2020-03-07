Cricket News Today: Chris Woakes pulls out of IPL, Rahul Dravid held responsible for Ishant Sharma's injury and more - 7th March 2020

Rahul Dravid

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the major happenings from the world of cricket on the 7th of March 2020.

Numerous interesting narratives came to the fore on Saturday with them ranging from a BCCI official holding Rahul Dravid responsible for the recurrence of Ishant Sharma’s injury to Ravindra Jadeja being denied permission to represent Saurashtra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy final.

Elsewhere, Indian domestic cricket stalwart, Wasim Jaffer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket while Chris Woakes also reportedly pulled out of the IPL.

Here is a look at those in further detail.

#1 Chris Woakes pulls out of the IPL

Chris Woakes

In the IPL Auction a few months ago, Delhi Capitals splashed the cash to bring English all-rounder, Chris Woakes on board. Subsequently, many opined that they had done so to accord them the opportunity of playing a star-studded Indian batting line-up.

However, in a rather interesting turn of events, there have been murmurs that the fast-bowler has made himself unavailable for the cash-rich event, in order to preserve himself for a hectic international summer.

If the reports were to be true, it would act as a severe impediment to the Capitals’ plans, considering the injury problems currently plaguing Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada.

However, so far, there hasn’t been any concrete news on the same, meaning that the franchise has not officially started hunting for a replacement capable of bowling his full quota of overs and contributing with the bat lower down the order.

The Delhi Capitals begin their 2020 campaign on the 30th of March against the Kings XI Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as they hope to end their IPL hoodoo and build upon their play-off appearance from the previous edition.

Read the full article here: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes pulls out

