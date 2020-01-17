Cricket News Today: KS Bharat receives maiden ODI call up, Virat Kohli reminisces Under-19 triumph and more- 17th January 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Virat Kohli during the Under-19 WC

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up, a surprise call-up for KS Bharat to the ODI setup following concussion issues with Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli reminisces his Under-19 winning days while Narendra Hirwani has a few tips up his sleeves for Kuldeep Yadav followed by Anil Kumble's stance on four-day Tests. Lastly, BCCI has acknowledged the T20 specialists in their annual central contracts list for the first time.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 KS Bharat called in as cover for Pant

KS Bharat is the first wicket-keeper batsman to register a triple ton in the Ranji Trophy

As per the reports, Andhra Pradesh wicket-keeper batsman has been called in as cover for Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the ODI series against Australia. Pant, who was hit on the head by a quick bouncer from Pat Cummins, is still under assessment at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

Bharat had earlier been drafted into the Test squad for the historic day-night Test against Bangladesh, received a call-up for the ODI squad this time around. 26-year-old Bharat has been piling on runs in the domestic circuit and has scored 4143 runs in 74 first-class games at an average of 37.66.

He came into the selector's radar in the 2014-15 season where he scored 758 runs at 54.11 and was picked up by IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils. But the highlight of his career remains his 308-run innings against Kerala in 2014, which made him the first wicket-keeper batsman to score a triple ton in the Ranji Trophy.

Full article: India vs Australia 2020: Srikar Bharat called in as cover for Rishabh Pant

1 / 5 NEXT