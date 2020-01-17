Kings XI Punjab head coach Anil Kumble feels current generation of players wants five-day Test format to stay

Anil Kumble wants domestic players to focus on Ranji Trophy

Head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab, Anil Kumble, feels that the current crop of cricketers is in favor of the traditional five-day format of Test cricket. Speaking at an event, Kumble reiterated Indian captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri's stance on the proposed four-day Tests and stated that the present players were happy to test themselves against the challenges put forward by the five-day format.

“I think everybody wants to play Test cricket, that’s very clear. The generation of cricketers certainly want five-day cricket and that’s something very obvious.”

Kumble also stressed on the importance of Ranji Trophy in the lives of domestic cricketers and stated that it was still the best way for them to make their claim for a spot in the playing XI of the national side. He said that despite the distractions of the cash-rich leagues throughout the world, domestic cricketers wanted to grind it out in the Ranji Trophy.

“There is some challenge in keeping everyone focused and pushed towards playing domestic competition especially the Ranji Trophy.”

“Very few players are common to formats and it’s getting lesser and lesser. But I don’t think there is any dearth of people wanting to play the longer format. I think everybody wants to, they realize that’s the biggest challenge and I’m sure that’s going to be the case for a long time.”

In an interesting theory put forward by the Indian legend, he stated that the selectors were present to drop the player from the side rather than pick him. He explained that a player focussing on his performances will go a long way than just waiting to get selected.

“One thing I would tell any youngster is don’t look at somebody… Selectors are there to actually drop you, not pick you. Because you pick yourself. At the end of it, your performances count and then you certainly pick yourself. The selector or whoever is picking you is there to drop you not really to pick you… that I think one must be aware of."