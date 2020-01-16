Cricket News Today: MS Dhoni excluded from Annual Central Contract list, Rishabh Pant to miss second ODI and more- 16th January 2020

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Former India captain MS Dhoni

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

BCCI announced the Annual Central Contracts announced by the BCCI which has a noticeable omission going by the name of MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant is set to miss the second ODI to recover from concussions. NZ have announced a 14-man T20I squad to face India while Ravichandran Ashwin will represent Yorkshire Cricket Club in the 2020 county season.

And lastly, Smriti Mandhana talks about the invaluable WBBL experience which will help them in the upcoming T20 WC.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 MS Dhoni excluded from BCCI's annual player contracts list

MS Dhoni has not been offered a new contract by the BCCI for the 2019-20 season

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was excluded from the list of annual central contracts for the season 2019-20 as announced by the BCCI. Dhoni, who hasn't played for the national side since the semi-final defeat to New Zealand, has been in the news ever since.

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Wriddhiman Saha were promoted from their respective categories due to their consistent performances throughout the year. Ambati Rayudu, Khaleel Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik were other noticeable ommissions from the central contracts.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

BCCI Central Contracts for 2019-20

Grade A+ (INR 7 cr)

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A (INR 5 cr)

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Grade B (INR 3 cr)

Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal

Grade C (INR 1 cr)

Kedar Jadhav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar

Full article: BCCI announces Annual Player Contracts for 2019-20; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah handed A+ grade

1 / 5 NEXT