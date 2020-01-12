Cricket News Today: MS Dhoni opens up on run-out against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya's trainer denies all-rounder failing fitness test and more - 12th January, 2020

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

MS Dhoni

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major narratives dominating the cricketing world on the 12th of January.

A number of interesting news came to the fore on Sunday as India announced its side for the ICC Women’s World T20 while there were also a few snippets regarding the Men In Blue’s upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Furthermore, MS Dhoni opened up on that semi-final defeat against New Zealand at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup whereas another veteran, Lasith Malinga also talked about the possibility of quitting captaincy post Sri Lanka’s shattering 2-0 T20I series defeat against India.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 MS Dhoni reveals regret of World Cup semi-final against New Zealand

Dhoni tragically fell short of his ground

For the first time since the defeat to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final, MS Dhoni opened up on his dismissal, which eventually acted as the final nail in the Indians’ coffin.

Speaking about that incident, the wicket-keeper said that he regretted his decision to not dive. He quipped,

I keep telling myself, why didn’t I dive. Those two inches I keep telling myself, 'MS Dhoni, you should have dived.'

Full article: I keep telling myself why didn’t I dive: MS Dhoni recalls the World Cup semi-final run-out

Since that game, the former India captain hasn’t represented the nation, meaning that his absence has generated an enormous amount of speculation about his potential return. Subsequently, the aforementioned topic has been debated well into several nights and Sunil Gavaskar became the most recent legend to provide his views on the matter. He opined,

He has not made himself available to play for India since July 10. That is the important point. Does anyone keep himself away from playing for India for that long? That is the question and therein lies the answer.

Full article: Sunil Gavaskar questions MS Dhoni’s long leave from Indian Cricket Team

