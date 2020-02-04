Cricket News Today: Prithvi Shaw returns to Test squad, Virat Kohli reveals KL Rahul's batting position and more - 4th February 2020

Prithvi Shaw

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the return of Prithvi Shaw, followed by Virat Kohli revealing KL Rahul's batting position. Wassim Jaffer creates Ranji Trophy history and lastly, Glenn Maxwell's much-anticipated return to Australia's T20I and ODI squad.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Prithvi Shaw returns, Shubman Gill retains spot for Tests against NZ

Prithvi Shaw scored a ton on Test debut against West Indies

Young sensation Prithvi Shaw, who is all set to make his ODI debut tomorrow, was named as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma for the two-Test matches beginning later this month.

Sharma suffered a calf injury in the last T20I against New Zealand and did not return to the field in the second innings. An MRI scan later confirmed that the opener will not be a part of the remainder of the NZ tour.

Shubman Gill retained his spot in the Test squad while Navdeep Saini was also included in the Test squad owing to his good performances in the limited-overs format.

“Rohit underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury.”

Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

