Cricket News Today: Selectors discuss Ajinkya Rahane for NZ ODIs, Virat Kohli praises Mitchell Starc and more- 14th January 2020

Published Jan 14, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories happening in the cricketing world today.

First up is the shocking rumour regarding Ajinkya Rahane's possible ODI call-up for the New Zealand tour followed by Virat Kohli's praise for Mitchell Starc in limited-overs cricket. ICC wants to expand the World T20 and increase the number of teams participating from the 2023-31 cycle. AB de Villiers hints at a possible WT20 appearance and lastly, JP Duminy announces his retirement.

Here is a look at those stories in detail.

#1 Selectors discuss Ajinkya Rahane for NZ ODIs

Ajinkya Rahane could return to the Indian ODI setup

According to reports, the current Test vice-captain of India, Ajinkya Rahane can be a surprise inclusion for the tour of New Zealand as far as the limited-overs squad is concerned. India is scheduled to play three ODIs five T20Is on their tour beginning from 24th January.

With recent injury concerns to Prithvi Shaw, the selectors are in talks to send a batsman who is technically sound and suited to bat under tough New Zealand conditions.

Rahane last played an ODI way back on the 16th of February in 2018 against South Africa in Centurion. In 90 ODIs, Rahane has scored 24 fifties and three hundred at an average of 35.26.

Full article: Ajinkya Rahane in line for ODI return against New Zealand

