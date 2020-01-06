Cricket News Today: Tendulkar in disagreement with the ICC, Dhawan wants to win T20 WC and more - 6 Jan 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Here is the daily round-up of top stories from the world of cricket. Stories making the headlines today are:

#1 Australia complete a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

#2 Sachin Tendulkar doesn't endorse new ICC proposal

#3 Shikhar Dhawan wants to win T20 World Cup

#4 Shane Warne wants five Tests between Ind-Aus

Now let us look at the stories in detail.

#1 Australia complete a 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash against NZ

After winning the first two Tests comfortably by a margin of 296 and 247 runs, the hosts prevailed over the Kiwis to take home the series 3-0 by winning the SCG Test by 279 runs. Talking at the post-match interview, Australian captain Tim Paine said,

"Having David (Warner) and Steve (Smith) back has strengthened our batting group. The rest of us can learn a lot from them."

Marnus Labuschagne was declared the man-of-the-match as well as the man of the series for his stupendous performances throughout the three-match Test series which included a double ton at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Nathon Lyon completed his 10-wicket haul to wrap up the New Zealand batting line-up for only 136 runs in the second innings while David Warner scored a quick-fire ton. With this win, Australia are now only 64 points behind India in the ICC World Test Championship Table.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar doesn't endorse new ICC proposal

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has echoed Indian Captain Virat Kohli's words of not endorsing the proposed four-day-Test rule as the sanctity of the longest format of the games will be tinkered with. Tendulkar said that the purest form of cricket offers equal assistance to both pacers and spin bowlers and reducing one day will change the dynamics of the game and the mindset of the bowlers.

"Test is the purest form of cricket. It should not be tinkered with.”

Advocating better pitches, he said that instead, the ICC can provide for better playing surfaces to ensure a better quality of cricket played during the five days.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan wants to win T20 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan scored 117 against Australia at The Oval

Prolific Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has stated he wants to win the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia this year. Dhawan, who has been in and out of the national side in all three formats due to injuries, wants to add a T20 WC title to his kitty which already boasts of an ICC Champions Trophy won in 2013 under MS Dhoni. Dhawan said,

"This year I am looking forward to scoring lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup."

In 2019, Dhawan's injury concerns started from the later stages of the World Cup when he seemed to have hit form after scoring a ton against Australia. Post the WC, Dhawan endured a knee injury and had to subsequently undergo a knee injury which further kept him out of the side.

#4 Shane Warne wants five Tests between India and Australia

Shane Warne is up for two day-night Test matches against India

Shane Warne has stated that he wants to see a five match Test series between India and Australia next summer. According to Warne, India and Australia are the top two teams in Test cricket in the present times and would love to see them lock horns with each other.

"I would love for the India-Australia series to be a five-match series, like the Ashes. India are deservedly the top Test team in the world and the Aussies seem to be the second-best. So, a series where they would play across all different conditions, in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney, with a couple of day-night encounters in between, would be great. The series has the potential to be one of the all-time best."

India leads the ICC World Test Championship Table with 360 points while Australia aren't far away with 296 points at the second spot.