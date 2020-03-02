×
Advertisement

Cricket News Today:  Virat Kohli snaps at reporter, Faf du Plessis named in South Africa's ODI squad for India series and more - 2nd March 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 17:30 IST

A cricket fan with Virat Kohli
A cricket fan with Virat Kohli's banner in New Zealand

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the r in the cricketing world today.

First up is Virat Kohli snapping at a reporter over aggressive Kane Williamson send-off, followed by the return of Faf du Plessis to the ODI fold for the India series. Kiwis skipper Williamson expressed his satisfaction over an emphatic series win over the world's top Test side while Kohli backed his players after a back-to-back poor outing in the series.

And lastly, the Indian captain accepted the shortcomings of the batsmen throughout the series and expected them to learn from their mistakes.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 Virat Kohli snaps at reporter

India & New Zealand Net Sessions
India & New Zealand Net Sessions

Indian captain Virat Kohli snapped at a reporter after being questioned over his aggressive send-off for Kiwis captain Kane Williamson, which was also directed towards the crowd.

Talking at the post-match presser after losing the Test series 2-0, Kohli was swamped with questions about India's defeat. However, talking on the topic of the controversial issue of his verbal spat irked the Indian skipper. The reporter was at the receiving end of Kohli's honest explanation.

Here's what happened at the post-match press conference:


Reporter

Advertisement

Virat, what’s your reaction to your behaviour on the field, swearing at Williamson when he got out, swearing at the crowd. As an Indian captain, don’t you think you should set a better example on the field?

Virat Kohli

What do you think?

Reporter

I asked you the question?

Virat Kohli

I am asking you the answer.

Reporter

You need to set better examples.

Virat Kohli: You need to find out exactly what happened and come up with better questions. You can’t come here with half questions or half details of what happened. And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I had spoken to the match referee and he had no issues with what happened. Thank you.


Full article: New Zealand vs India 2020: Virat Kohli snaps at reporter over Kane Williamson sendoff


Published 02 Mar 2020, 17:30 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Contact Us