Cricket World Cup History: 5 players with the most Man of the Match awards in World Cups

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 06 Jul 2019, 21:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar has the most MoM awards in World Cup history

The World Cup is regarded as the most reputed tournament in the history of cricket. It features the top cricketing nations of the world, who battle against each other for the prestigious trophy. In the tournament’s history, Australia, India and West Indies are the only teams to have won the World Cup on more than one occasion.

Every cricketer wishes to represent his nation at this glorious event as it adds more prestige and worth to their career. To play the World Cup for the nation is a matter of pride for every cricketer. However, it is not everyone’s cup of tea as it demands a lot of dedication and a whole lot of skills.

There have been a number of stars who had helped their nation to lift the trophy courtesy of their extraordinary skills and have clinched Man of the Match awards for their game-changing performances.

Here are five players who have won the most number of Man of the Match awards in the history of World Cup.

#5 Lance Klusener (South Africa) - 5 times

Lance Klusener played international cricket for South Africa from 1996 to 2004

Lance Klusener had a great cricketing career while representing South Africa for eight years. Debuting in the year 1996, Klusener won the hearts of the entire cricketing world with his all-around skills which added an extra dimension to the South African side. He was an integral part of South Africa’s World Cup squad which took part in the year 1999 and 2003.

ICC named Lance Klusener as the 'Man of the Tournament' of the World Cup which took place in the year 1999. The star cricketer scored a total of 281 runs and picked up 17 wickets from just nine games from the edition as grabbed four MoM awards in that tournament but his performances went in vain as South Africa did not qualify for the final.

1 / 5 NEXT