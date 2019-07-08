Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 India vs New Zealand World Cup clashes

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 33 // 08 Jul 2019, 22:36 IST

Zaheer Khan of India celebrates trapping Nathan Astle of New Zealand

Title favourites, India, will clash with the Black Caps in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli’s men have been in an exceptional form in the 2019 World Cup. Only England got the better of them in the group stage games and they finished on the top of the points table.

However, if we take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams in Cricket World Cups, New Zealand have a slight edge over India. The two nations have collided in 8 World Cup matches so far and the Kiwis have emerged victorious on 4 occasions. The recent World Cup encounter between these two sides ended in a washout because of rain.

Tomorrow, the teams will lock horns for the 9th time in World Cup history and here we take a look at the top 3 World Cup clashes between India and New Zealand.

#3 1975 World Cup

New Zealand won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

India locked horns with New Zealand in their final group stage match of the 1975 World Cup. Indian skipper S Venkataraghavan elected to bat first after winning the toss at Old Trafford. A 70-run knock from Abid Ali took India to 230 in 60 overs. Brian McKechnie was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with figures of 3/49.

In reply, New Zealand’s opener Glenn Turner hit a fantastic century to take his team near the target. The Kiwis lost some wickets in the middle but some good contributions from the middle order batsmen took them home. Syed Abid Ali starred for India in the bowling department as well with figures of 2/35. However, New Zealand won that match by 4 wickets in the 59th over.

