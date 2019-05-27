×
Cricket World Cup Stats: 5 current players with most wickets in World Cups

Prasen Moudgal
Top 5 / Top 10
27 May 2019, 18:34 IST

Lasith Malinga will hold the aces for Sri Lanka
Lasith Malinga will hold the aces for Sri Lanka

The ICC World Cup 2019 is just around the corner as the ten teams will be eager to put their best foot forward and strengthen their claim for the trophy. England and Wales will be hosting this edition of the tournament, which will be the 12th edition of the biggest competition in ODI cricket.

Five-time champions and defending champions Australia will be looking to win a record sixth title while England and South Africa will eye their maiden title win. With the pitches on offer bound to assist large scores, the bowlers will be put under the pump that makes this edition of the World Cup an exciting affair.

While the bowlers have not enjoyed the best of the past years with the short boundaries and big blades making matters easy for the batsmen, there have been some exemplary performances from bowlers such as Glenn McGrath, Muttiah Muralitharan, Wasim Akram amongst others who have fared well.

In this article, we have a look at five bowlers who will be participating in this edition of the World Cup and have the most wickets in the history of the tournament.

#5 Dale Steyn - 23 wickets from 14 matches

Can Dale Steyn cement his place in the pace attack?
Can Dale Steyn cement his place in the pace attack?

The South African speedster has been one of South Africa's best seamers in the past and will yet again look to bring his best to the fore and complement the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in the pace department.

Dale Steyn made his World Cup debut in 2011 when he picked up 3/24 off his 7.3 overs against West Indies and enjoyed a wonderful tournament, finishing as South Africa's best seamer with 12 wickets from six matches.

In the 2015 World Cup, Steyn partnered Morne Morkel in the pace department as he bowled with accuracy and pace to finish with 11 wickets from eight games at an economy of 5.02 that took his team all the way till the semi-finals.

Overall, Steyn has picked up 23 wickets from 14 games at an average of 23.39 and an economy rate of 4.67 and will be raring to go this edition as well.

