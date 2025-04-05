CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

In what will be the third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC). The much-awaited fixture will be an afternoon game on Saturday, April 5.

The five-time champions CSK have had a stuttering start at IPL 2025, losing their last two games - one against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the other in Guwahati against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). They are eighth on the points table.

Conversely, the Capitals have been quite superb. They have won both their games thus far and another two points could send them to the top of the points table. Before the CSK vs DC clash, let us look at the pitch history and important stats of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL record

CSK hold a superb record at Chepauk. They have won 52 of the 77 matches at the venue and beating them here takes a lot out of oppositions. However, having the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, DC have that X-factor with them.

Unlike what we see in Mumbai or Bengaluru, the pitches here tend to favor spin bowling. It might not be a certain 200+ ground, but the batters need to apply themselves to stamp their authority. Below are some vital IPL stats at Chepauk.

IPL matches played: 87

Won by teams batting first: 50

Won by teams batting second: 37

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RR, 2010

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs LSG, 2023

Highest team total: 246/5 - CSK vs RR, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - RCB vs CSK, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - LSG vs CSK, 2024

Average first innings score: 164.1

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The square boundaries here are 63 and 70 metres. Meanwhile, the straighter boundaries are 74 metres. While Chepauk may not provide a belter for the batters, it surely hasn't given us a rank turner as well.

Teams batting second have won four out of the last six encounters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The venue has already hosted two games, so you could expect some slowness.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai's last IPL match

Rajat Patidar playing a shot in CSK vs RCB match [Getty Images]

It was massive southern derby - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - the last IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Challengers simply outscored CSK in the match, with their captain Rajat Patidar leading from the front. Yes, he got several reprieves, but Patidar made full use and hit 51 off 32. Tim David's cameo of 22* in 8 balls was massive as well, as RCB posted 196/7 on the board.

Chasing the steep target, CSK fell flat within the powerplay when Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar combined together to send CSK reeling at 26/3. Rachin Ravindra (44) tried well but the game was gone from CSK's grasp. Even MS Dhoni came out to bat at number nine, below Ravichandran Ashwin.

At the end, RCB handed CSK their biggest defeat (by 50 runs) at Chepauk and registered only their second win at the venue.

