CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Chennai Super Kings will square off against the Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this contest.

Chennai Super Kings didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They faced the Gujarat Titans in the opening game of IPL 2023 and suffered a loss. They will be playing at home after a long time and will be hoping to bounce back.

After being asked to bat first, CSK posted 178 on the board, thanks to a brilliant knock of 92 from Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up three wickets on his IPL debut but the other bowlers failed to step up as the Titans chased down the total in the last over to win the game by five wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, got off to a perfect start to IPL 2023. They faced the Delhi Capitals in their first game and beat them comprehensively. It was a solid all-round performance them and will hope to repeat it on Monday.

Kyle Mayers scored a blazing 73 off 38 balls at the top of the order to power the Super Giants to 193/6 at the end of their 20 overs. Mark Wood with his shear pace blew away the Capitals as he picked up a fifer to help his side restrict the Capitals to 143/9 to secure a win by 50 runs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details:

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 6, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 3rd 2022, Monday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is a spin-friendly track. The ball tends to grip off the surface and the spinners will play a major role while bowling at this venue. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters get their eye in.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Chennai is expected to hover between 28 to 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Expect them to back their players and field the same XI on Monday.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Lucknow Super Giants

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting starts to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Super Kings will have to fire in unison to challenge the high-flying Super Giants on Monday.

Lucknow Super Giants have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants to win this encounter.

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

Poll : Deepak Chahar to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes