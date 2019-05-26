×
CWC 2019: Mark Waugh picks his top three batsmen ahead of the tournament

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
419   //    26 May 2019, 10:34 IST

Kohli and Warner
Kohli and Warner

What's the story?

Former Australian opening batsman and selector Mark Waugh picked Virat Kohli as the current best ODI batsman in the world. When asked to pick the top three, he picked Australian opener David Warner and English wicket-keeper Jos Buttler along with the Indian captain.

In case you didn't know...

Mark Waugh played for Australia close to 14 years at the international level and was a part of the World Cup winning squad in 1999. He is regarded as one of the most stylish cricketers in world cricket. Mark was also an exceptional slip fielder.

The heart of the matter

Talking to cricket.com.au, the stylish right-hander was asked to pick the top three best ODI players currently in the world. He said:

Definitely Virat Kohli. He’s No.1. Jos Buttler, I’d have him at No.2 in the top three. Aaron Finch at his best is right up there, so is David Warner. I’ll go with David Warner.

It wasn't surprising as he went with Kohli ahead of his country-mate Warner. Kohli has been averaging nearly 60 in ODI cricket, and is easily the best ODI player since the last three years.

Buttler recently notched up a 50-ball century against Pakistan, and has been lethal with his batting in last two years. He is going to be a key player for England to win their maiden ODI World Cup. The England wicket-keeper has scored over 3500 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 120. 

David Warner currently has 4343 runs in ODI cricket. He has shown a glimpse of form during the recently concluded IPL, where he scored 692 runs and won the Orange Cap. The Australian team would expect him to carry the same form to the mega event.

What's next?

India, Australia and England are the clear favourites to reach the semi-finals. To lift the 2019 World Cup, these three players going to be vital for their respective teams.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Jos Buttler Virat Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
