T20 World Cup 2021, ENG vs BAN: 4 players on the verge of crossing major landmarks

Match 20 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is set to take place between England and Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today. While England will head into the match high on confidence following their comprehensive victory against West Indies, Bangladesh will need to bring their A-game to the table today if they wish to cause an upset.

Bangladesh failed to defend 171 runs against Sri Lanka, who won the contest by five wickets. The Asian outfit will be eager to open their account in the Super 12 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against the in-form English side.

On that note, let's take a look at some records that can be broken in today's England-Bangladesh clash.

#1 Jonny Bairstow is three sixes away from hitting 50 T20I maximums

Although Jonny Bairstow didn't exactly get going in England's first clash against West Indies, we all know the damage he is capable of inflicting upon the opposition.

A fine hitter of the cricket ball, Bairstow has scored 1152 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of over 27, hitting 47 maximums and 108 in the process.

If the right-hander manages to clear the fence thrice today, he will have 50 T20I sixes under his belt.

#2 Liam Livingstone just seven shy of scoring 4,000 T20 runs

Failing to click in the previous match against the Windies, Liam Livingstone will be eager to prove himself today.

While he has featured in only nine T20Is, Livingstone has ample experience of playing in various franchise T20 leagues around the world.

Livingstone is just seven runs short of scoring 4,000 T20 runs and we hope he reaches that feat today.

#3 Shakib Al Hasan needs two wickets to become the fourth bowler with 400 T20 scalps

Shakib Al Hasan has been around for a while now. The Bangladesh all-rounder has been a part of 92 T20Is, picking up 117 scalps.

In the broader picture, Shakib is simply two scalps shy of having 400 T20 wickets to his name. This will make him the fourth-ever to achieve this feat after Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine and Imran Tahir.

Not only that, Shakib is also set to become the first Bangladesh player to feature in 350 T20 matches today. With such an experienced campaigner in their ranks, Bangladesh are sure to go all guns blazing against England.

#4 Mushfiqur Rahim 73 short of scoring 1500 T20I runs

Mushfiqur has been great behind the stumps for Bangladesh over the years. But today, he could cross a landmark with the bat as well.

Rahim is 73 short of joining the 1500-run club in T20Is. If he gets going today, the right-hander will become the fourth-ever Bangladeshi player to reach the milestone.

Following his half-century in the previous match against Sri Lanka, Rahim is once again expected to contribute significantly with the bat today.

Probable Playing XIs for ENG vs BAN:

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Bangladesh

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Musfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed / Mohammad Saifuddin

