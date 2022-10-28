England vs Australia T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 26

The 26th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 between arch-rivals England and Australia will be a huge contest, considering where the tournament is heading. The race to the semi-finals is getting intense in Group 1 fixture when these two sides face off at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 28.

England beat Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. They failed to carry forward their winning momentum as they suffered a loss against Ireland in their next game. It was a rain-marred contest.

Bowling first, the English bowlers did a fine job of knocking over Ireland for 157. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone picked up three wickets each for England. The batters then failed to step up as they were 105/5 in 14.3 overs before rain arrived and washed out the remainder of the game.

With this, they lost the fixture by five runs on the DLS method. They will now have to be at their absolute best while facing the Aussies on Friday.

Australia, on the other hand, had the worst possible start to the T20 World Cup. They suffered a heavy loss in their opening fixture against New Zealand. They bounced back and defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively to register their first win of the competition.

After electing to bowl first, the Australian bowlers picked up six wickets in total and limited Sri Lanka to 157 in their 20 overs. Chasing a tricky total, the batters stepped up and Marcus Stoinis, in particular, played a sensational knock of 59* off just 18 balls to help the hosts chase down the total in 16.3 overs to win the game by seven wickets.

The Aussies will be eager to repeat their performance against the English side in their next fixture.

England vs Australia Match Details:

Match: England vs Australia, Match 26, Super 12 Group 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 28, 2022, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

England vs Australia Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Friday, with the temperature expected to hover between 9 to 13 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope the rain stays away and we get a full game at the MCG on Friday.

England vs Australia Probable XIs

England

The English side are coming off a loss in their last fixture. Expect them to back their players and go with the same XI despite a loss against Ireland on Wednesday.

Probable XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.

Australia

Pat Cummins is struggling with the ball in hand and we may see Cameron Green come in place of him if the hosts are willing to take the risk of keeping their Test skipper out of the side.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins/Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.

England vs Australia Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

England vs Australia where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

