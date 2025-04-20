GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19. The Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the high-scoring clash, where GT chased down a 204-run target.

Jos Buttler stole the show with an unbeaten 97-run knock for the Gujarat Titans. Iceman Rahul Tewatia justified his nickname by smacking a six and a four off Mitchell Starc's bowling in the last over when GT needed 10 runs for a win.

Earlier in the game, Axar Patel's 32-ball 39 guided DC to 203/8 in 20 overs. Here's a look at the full scorecard, award winners, and top records from the 35th match of IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in GT vs DC IPL 2025 match

Jos Buttler won the Player of the Match award for scoring 97 runs from just 54 deliveries for the Gujarat Titans. After Shubman Gill's run-out, Buttler joined Sai Sudharsan in the middle and helped GT inch closer to the target.

The England-based wicketkeeper batter whacked 11 fours and four sixes during his unbeaten knock at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Here is the complete list of players who received awards at the post-match presentation:

Super Striker of the Match: KL Rahul (SR: 200)

Super Sixes of the Match: Jos Buttler (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Jos Buttler

Most Fours in the Match: Jos Buttler (11 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Vipraj Nigam

Player of the Match: Jos Buttler (97 off 54 balls).

GT vs DC scorecard

None of the Delhi Capitals batters touched the 40-run mark, but the team still managed to post 203/8. Captain Axar Patel top-scored with a 32-ball 39. Ashutosh Sharma played a handy cameo of 37 runs from 19 deliveries, while Karun Nair and Tristan Stubbs aggregated 31 runs each.

Prasidh Krishna continued his top form in the bowling department, scalping four wickets. Although he leaked 41 runs in his four overs, he bagged the wickets of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Axar Patel, and Vipraj Nigam.

Gujarat Titans completed the run-chase in 19.2 overs, thanks to a 54-ball 97* from Jos Buttler. Impact Player Sherfane Rutherford stitched up an excellent 119-run third-wicket partnership with Buttler in the middle. Rahul Tewatia then came in and finished things off in style.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar took a wicket each for the visitors. However, the rest of the DC bowlers returned wicketless at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs DC, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match

This was the first time Gujarat Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals in a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Here's a look at some other records emerging from the IPL 2025 clash between DC and GT on April 19:

Axar Patel suffered his first defeat as captain while defending a target of more than 200 runs. Delhi Capitals lost a game for the first time while defending a target of more than 200 runs. Gujarat Titans chased down a target of 200 or more for the first time in IPL history.

