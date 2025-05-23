GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans suffered their fourth defeat of IPL 2025 as they went down by 33 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday, May 22. The Titans finished with 202/9 while chasing a 236-run target.

This was GT's second defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025. Their previous loss also came in similar fashion against the Punjab Kings, when they were asked to chase a target of 244 runs.

It was a run-fest between GT and LSG on May 22. In this article, we will look at the scorecard, player of the match, top stats, and award winners from the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat and Lucknow.

List of all award winners in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Mitchell Marsh won the Player of the Match award for his excellent century in the first innings. The Lucknow Super Giants batter scored 117 runs off just 64 deliveries to power his team to a mammoth score of 235/2 in 20 overs. Marsh also won the awards for the most fours, most sixes, and most fantasy points.

GT fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received a sapling for bowling the most dot balls, while LSG's Nicholas Pooran won the Super Striker of the Match award. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (Strike rate of 207.41)

Super Sixes of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (8 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Mitchell Marsh

Most Fours in the Match: Mitchell Marsh (10 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Mohammed Siraj (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (117 off 64 balls).

GT vs LSG scorecard

Mitchell Marsh aggregated 117 runs off 64 deliveries to torment the Gujarat Titans bowling unit. Marsh smacked 10 fours and eight maximums at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He received fine support from Aiden Markram (36), Nicholas Pooran (56*), and Rishabh Pant (16*).

Arshad Khan and R Sai Kishore bagged a wicket each for the Gujarat Titans. Vice-captain Rashid Khan let the GT fans down by leaking 36 runs in his two wicketless overs.

Shahrukh Khan was the top-scorer for the Gujarat Titans. The right-handed batter scored 57 runs off 29 balls, but could not guide the home team to a win. Shubman Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jos Buttler all crossed the 30-run mark. However, none of them could convert their starts into big scores.

Will O'Rourke emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the visiting team. He returned with figures of 3/27 in four overs, dismissing Sai Sudharsan, Rutherford, and Rahul Tewatia.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Mitchell Marsh and Shaun Marsh have become the first pair of brothers to have an IPL century each. Here are some other records coming out from the IPL 2025 clash between GT and LSG:

For the first time in IPL 2025, none of Sudharsan, Buttler, and Gill touched the 40-run mark in a match. Marsh and Pooran crossed 500-run mark in IPL 2025, making this the first season to have nine batters with 500 runs or more.

