GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 22. The match does not hold much significance for LSG, but GT will aim to earn two points and finish in the top two of the standings.

LSG have been knocked out of the competition. The Super Giants may prefer trying out some of their benched players ahead of the mini auction. On the other side, GT will try to continue their winning momentum.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow and Gujarat, here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Ahmedabad has offered wickets that help the batters. There have been quite a few high-scoring matches at the world's largest cricket stadium in IPL 2025. The same trend may continue when GT host LSG.

Here are some vital stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Ahmedabad:

IPL matches played: 30

Won by teams batting first: 13

Won by teams batting second: 16

Abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 243/5 - PBKS vs GT, 2025

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Lowest score defended: 130/8 - DC vs GT, 2023

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Average first innings score: 176.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch report

The average first innings score in Ahmedabad has consistently gone up in recent matches. In the last two games, the Gujarat Titans have scored more than 200 runs.

The team batting first should aim for a total around 220. The exact pitch report and boundary dimensions will be broadcasted live before the toss.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Last IPL match

Gujarat Titans beat the SunRisers Hyderabad by 38 runs in the last IPL match hosted by Ahmedabad. It was a run-fest, where GT scored 224/6 in 20 overs, and then, in response, SRH finished with 186/6.

Captain Shubman Gill top-scored for the home side, scoring 76 runs. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat bagged three wickets for Hyderabad. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 224/6 (Shubman Gill 76, Jaydev Unadkat 3/35) beat SunRisers Hyderabad 186/6 (Abhishek Sharma 74, Prasidh Krishna 2/19) by 38 runs.

