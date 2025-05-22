GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2025 returns to Ahmedabad for a clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. The match will begin at 7.30pm IST on May 22. GT will have an opportunity to avenge their defeat against LSG earlier in the season.
When GT and LSG met in Lucknow for Match 26, Nicholas Pooran's special batting performance helped the home side record a win. The Titans will be determined to balance the scales tonight.
Ahead of the reverse fixture between the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other important things regarding this IPL 2025 game.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match details
Match: Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 64, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Thursday, May 22, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from Ahmedabad ahead of the coin toss. Generally, the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a flat one; loads of runs have been scored in IPL games at this venue.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants weather forecast
The skies will be partly cloudy in Ahmedabad for the evening game between GT and LSG on May 22. There is zero chance of rainfall, meaning fans are likley to get a complete 20-over-a-side game.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants probable XIs
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Will O'Rourke, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi (Impact Player).
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
