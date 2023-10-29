Happy Birthday Matthew Hayden: Revisiting his three best IPL knocks for CSK

Matthew Hayden celebrates his birthday on Sunday, October 29. He played 32 matches for Chennai Super Kings across three IPL seasons i.e. from 2008 to 2010.

The Aussie opener boasts of an impressive record in the IPL having scored 1107 runs at an average of 36.90, including eight half-centuries.

He was a part of the CSK team that won the coveted IPL trophy in 2010 and played an integral part in the success of the franchise.

On the occasion of Hayden's 52nd birthday, here is a look at his three best IPL knocks for CSK.

#1 93 against Delhi Daredevils at Delhi, 2010

Hayden's top IPL score was against Delhi Daredevils on March 19, 2010. He batted with the "mongoose bat" and dominated the Delhi attack from the word go.

CSK were chasing a stiff target of 186 but Hayden's dominance was such that the bowlers did not have any answer for his onslaught. He scored 93 from just 43 deliveries including nine boundaries and seven maximums.

The bowling attack comprising Dirk Nannes, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, and Pradeep Sanghwan were totally hapless against the southpaw.

Riding on Hayden's innings, CSK chased the target with five balls to spare.

#2 89 against Kings XI Punjab at Centurion, 2009

The 2009 edition of the IPL had to be shifted to South Africa due to elections in India. This season saw Hayden's best with the bat, as he scored 572 runs from 12 innings at an average of 52.

In a group match, CSK lost the wicket of their opener Subramaniam Badrinath on the very first ball of the game. Hayden combined with Suresh Raina and added 76 runs for the second wicket before the latter perished. He thereafter added 100 runs for the third wicket with MS Dhoni.

Hayden's knock of 89 from 58 comprised eight fours and six maximums. CSK scored 185 runs and emerged victorious by a margin of 12 runs (D/L method). The legendary southpaw was named Man of the Match for his attacking innings.

#3 81 against Mumbai Indians at Chennai, 2008

Hayden's first half-century in IPL was against Mumbai Indians on April 23, 2008. He scored 81 runs from just 46 balls in Chennai against a strong bowling attack, comprising Shaun Pollock, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan Singh and Dwayne Bravo.

He smashed 12 boundaries and two sixes and added 104 runs for the third wicket with Michael Hussey. CSK scored 208 in overs and emerged victorious by a margin of six runs.