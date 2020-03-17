×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

How the Coronavirus pandemic could leave the cricketing world in utter chaos once life gets back to normal

  • With the COVID-19 epidemic taking its toll, cricketing action has been halted all across the globe.
  • We look at the possibilities of potentially rescheduling the matches that were supposed to take place this summer.
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 17 Mar 2020, 19:22 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's return to cricketing action is set to be delayed

With the unprecedented collapse of all sporting events across the globe due to the spread of the Coronavirus epidemic, the cricketing world has also slowly come to grips with the effect the disease is having on the sport. Almost all series and tournaments have been either called off or postponed.

A lot of events were scheduled for the next couple of months in the cricketing fraternity. Major tournaments, tours, and series all risk being cancelled or postponed indefinitely. This also applies to domestic cricket in different countries as well. The likes of the Plunket Shield have been called off and Wellington Firebirds were declared champions.

One of the biggest cricket tournaments of the calendar year is the Indian Premier League. Two months of non-stop pulsating T20 cricket has been a source of entertainment for fans for over a decade. With the biggest superstars on show, the tournament has a festival-like feel in the country.

The IPL was scheduled to start on March 29 and to conclude on May 24. But after such an unmitigated disaster, it is a major doubt if the tournament will take place this year. As of now, the tournament has been postponed till April 15 and there were talks of how the IPL could be played behind closed doors and away from the fans.

Now, there is no certainty that the tournament will start on the said date and may have to be scrapped altogether if this pandemic continues to worsen.

Let's have a look at how this pandemic will affect various countries and their schedules.

India and South Africa

South Africa were set to play India in a three-match ODI series
South Africa were set to play India in a three-match ODI series

The remaining two ODIs of the India vs South Africa series had to be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial thought was to play behind closed doors but that was soon scrapped as the situation in the country was worsening gradually. The BCCI along with the CSA have said that they will look to reschedule the series and that South Africa will travel to India on a later date.

However, it remains to be seen if the rescheduling is indeed possible as the South Africans are slated to travel to the West Indies for two Tests and five T20 Internationals. The tour is supposed to commence in mid-July and end on August 16. After this, the team will have just over a month to prepare for the T20 World Cup which is set to conclude in mid-November.

Advertisement

The Indian team though don't seem to have a fixture congestion problem. As of now, they are not scheduled to play any games from the end of the IPL to the start of the World Cup. Now, this will change in all likelihood but with no commitments made, it gives them room to plan a series.

Australia and New Zealand

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand was held behind closed doors
The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand was held behind closed doors

After playing the first ODI behind closed doors, Australia and New Zealand decided to call off the rest of the series due to the epidemic. This was the first time these players played a game of this magnitude with no spectators and it was a weird feeling.

As the epidemic got worse in Australia, it was only right that the series was abandoned. All the New Zealand players travelled home immediately and were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precaution.

The Australian team has a packed schedule ahead as many of were slated to play in the IPL - which is up in the air now - and are then immediately slated to tour Bangladesh for two Tests in June. They then travel to the United Kingdom and are scheduled to play England in three T20Is and three ODIs. That is the last bit of preparation for them ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The New Zealand team have an equally congested fixture list. Kane Williamson and co. are scheduled to play Scotland in one T20I and a single ODI before going up against the Netherlands in a lone T20I. They then tour Ireland and play them in three T20Is and three ODIs.

England and Sri Lanka

England Cricket Team
England Cricket Team

England were set to tour Sri Lanka for a two-test series but that has been called off. A press release issued by ECB stated:

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic worsening globally, and after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have today made the decision to return our players to the UK and postpone the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England."

Whether this series will be rescheduled is still unknown. A lot of English players were set to participate in the IPL. The England team is scheduled to host West Indies in a three-test series starting June 4. They were then to play Australia in three T20Is and three ODIs before welcoming Pakistan for three Tests and two T20Is. This was to be followed by playing Ireland in a three-match ODI series in what would be their final preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The Sri Lankan cricket team will be open to rescheduling the England visit as they have no commitments from June to the start of the T20 World Cup.

As we are yet to understand the full extent and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricket world can only wait and watch and see what develops. After all that is being said, the uncertainty of what lies ahead of us is going to make for an uncomfortable summer.

Published 17 Mar 2020, 19:22 IST
IPL 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 2 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 3 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 4 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 5 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 6 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 7 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 8 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 9 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 10 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 11 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 12 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 13 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 14 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 16 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 17 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 18 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DC VS CSK preview
Match 19 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 20 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 21 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 23 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 24 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DC VS KKR preview
Match 25 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 26 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 27 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 28 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 29 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 30 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 31 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 33 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 34 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 35 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
Match 36 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 37 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 38 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DC preview
Match 39 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 40 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 41 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 43 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 44 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 45 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 46 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 47 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 48 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 49 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 50 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 51 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 52 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 53 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 54 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DC preview
Match 56 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us