“I have always equated Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni” - When CSK’s assistant bowling coach made a massive statement on Bangladesh cricketer

After Sridharan Sriram was appointed as Chennai Super Kings' assistant coach for IPL 2025, his comparison of former Indian captain MS Dhoni with veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has resurfaced. With both veterans known for batting in the lower middle order in white-ball cricket, Sriram had said he has always equated them both.

While Dhoni didn't have a good record with the bat in T20Is, he accumulated 10,773 runs in 350 ODIs at an average of 50.57 and is known for batting well with the tailenders. Mahmudullah, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency throughout his career with patches of brilliance, scoring 8,133 runs in 380 white-ball internationals.

With Bangladesh dropping the former captain from their squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, Sriram justified the decision by saying that they needed a succession plan. He opined how even someone like Dhoni cannot go on forever, Bangladesh also needed to find the all-rounder's replacement.

Sriram said, as quoted by NDTV:

"It is never an easy conversation - he is the most-capped T20 player in Bangladesh. I have utmost respect for him. I have to be the bad man to have the conversation. I think it (the conversation) went well. I think our cricket team needs to have a succession plan. I have always equated Mahmudullah with MS Dhoni with the role that he performs for the team."

"He batted at No. 6 just like Dhoni has done for India. He has finished off games. Dhoni cannot go on forever and ever, right? You need to have a succession plan for who (next). I think this was the right time to think of someone who can fill in Mahmudullah's big shoes," he added.

Mahmudullah did play 20 T20Is despite being omitted from the T20I squad, the last of which was in October 2024 and he has retired from the format now.

Mahmudullah struggled in the Champions Trophy 2025 game vs New Zealand

Mahmudullah Riyad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Mahmudullah threw his wicket away only for four runs in Bangladesh's decisive Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand on Monday in Rawalpindi. The spin-bowling all-rounder became one of Michael Bracewell's four victims as the Tigers were bowled out for 236.

Rachin Ravindra's sublime hundred helped the Kiwis sneak home by five wickets and 23 balls to spare. In the process, they also eliminated Bangladesh along with Pakistan from the eight-team event.

