"I'm sort of just going over there with an open mind" - Matthew Kuhnemann reacts to maiden Test call-up

Australian left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has revealed that he will go to India with an open mind after a maiden call-up to the Test squad. The 26-year-old stated that he would be ready if a Test debut in Delhi beckons.

With Mitchell Swepson returning home for the birth of his first child, the selectors have called in Kuhnemann as a replacement. Australia, who suffered a heavy defeat in the first Test in Nagpur within three days, are eyeing three spinners in the second match in Delhi should they get similar conditions.

Speaking to ABC Sport, the Queensland spinner revealed that he received a call from George Bailey about his addition to the squad ahead of a Sheffield Shield fixture. Kuhnemann added that he would draw confidence from bowling in the nets during the Sri Lanka tour last year.

"I'm sort of just going over there with an open mind and if it happens, it happens and I'll go from there. I was just putting my spikes on to head out to warm-up for day three of our Shield game. I got a phone call from George Bailey and he told me I'm being added to the squad. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind."

"I was fortunate to stay on that tour with the Test guys and just bowl in the nets for a few weeks and just watch how the Sri Lankan bowlers played and how Nathan Lyon bowled. I'm just really excited to be to get over there and be with the boys."

The left-arm spinner has played four ODIs, making his debut in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka last year. In 13 first-class games, he has picked up 35 scalps at 34.80 with three fifers. He was also impressive in the 2022-23 BBL season, taking 16 wickets at 26.50 for the Brisbane Heat.

"He's one of my favourites" - Matthew Kuhnemann on Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kuhnemann further claimed that Ravindra Jadeja is one of his favourite cricketers and hopes to draw inspiration from his performance in Nagpur. He added:

"He's one of my favourites, if not my favourite to watch. He bowled beautifully. That's sort of how I've gone about my bowling … basing my game around him and Axar Patel."

Jadeja earned the Player of the Match award for his seven wickets and a critical knock of 70 in the only innings India played in the game. The second Test starts on February 17 in Delhi.

