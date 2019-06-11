×
Ian Bishop picks his all-time ODI XI

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
1.19K   //    11 Jun 2019, 15:30 IST

Ian Bishop has named 4 Indians and 1 Australian in his all-time ODI XI
Ian Bishop has named 4 Indians and 1 Australian in his all-time ODI XI

What's the story?

Former West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop has named his all-time ODI XI. He has chosen four Indian players and just one Australian in his team. He has also included two West Indians, two South African players, and two Pakistani stars in the side.

In case you didn’t know…

Several former cricket stars have chosen their all-time ODI XI, and going with the flow, Bishop, who is a part of the commentary panel in the ongoing World Cup, has also picked his best ODI XI. As mentioned above, the former pacer picked four Indians and just one player from Australia. Bishop's team don't have a single cricketer from England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, which is a little surprising.

The heart of the matter

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are the four Indian players in Bishop’s all-time ODI XI. Glenn McGrath is the only Australian featuring in Ian Bishop’s team. The two West Indians in the side are Sir Viv Richards and Joel Garner. Saqlain Mushtaq and Wasim Akram are the two Pakistanis in the XI, with the South African duo of Lance Klusner and AB de Villiers completing the team.

Here’s Bishop’s all-time ODI XI -

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Sir Viv Richards, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Lance Klusener, MS Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Joel Garner, Glenn McGrath.

What's next?

Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni are the only active international cricketers in Bishop's XI, with the trio looking to help India to their third ODI World Cup triumph this year.

Also Read - Harbhajan Singh picks his all-time World XI

What changes would you make to the all-time ODI XI of Ian Bishop? Share your views in the comments box below.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ian Bishop Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team
