ICC Cricket World Cup Stats: The Final

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
191   //    14 Jul 2019, 12:46 IST

Both England as well as New Zealand will be looking froward to winning their first World Cup Trophy.
Both England as well as New Zealand will be looking froward to winning their first World Cup Trophy.

Finally, the day has arrived to crown a new World Champion. Both England and New Zealand will be looking forward to winning their first World Cup Trophy. This will be England's fourth appearance in the finals and New Zealand's second. While this would be New Zealand's second consecutive appearances in the finals, England would be making their first appearance in the finals since 1992.

Australia has the most number of appearances in the finals - 7, with a win-loss record of 5-2. The 2019 World Cup final makes England the team with the second highest appearances in the finals.

Out of the eleven finals played till date, the team batting first has won the match seven times and the team batting second four times. In four finals of the World Cup played in England so far, thrice, the team batting first has won the match. Sri Lanka was the first team to win the World Cup batting second when they defeated Australia in 1996.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from the past finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Past Results

1975 - Winners - West Indies. Defeated Australia by 17 runs.

1979 - Winners - West Indies. Defeated England by 92 runs.

1983 - Winners - India. Defeated West Indies by 43 runs.

1987 - Winners - Australia. Defeated England by 7 runs.

1992 - Winners - Pakistan. Defeated England by 22 runs.

1996 - Winners - Sri Lanka. Defeated Australia by 7 wickets.

1999 - Winners - Australia. Defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets.

2003 - Winners - Australia. Defeated India by 125 runs.

2007 - Winners - Australia. Defeated Sri Lanka by 53 runs.

2011 - Winners - India. Defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

2015 - Winners - Australia. Defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets.

Batting Performances

359/2 by Australia in 2003 is the highest team total in the World Cup finals.

132 all out by Pakistan in 1999 is the lowest team total in World Cup finals.

260 runs scored by Adam Gilchrist of Australia is the highest number of runs scored by a player in the World Cup finals.

149 runs scored by Adam Gilchrist in 2007 is the highest individual score by a player in the World Cup finals.

6 centuries have been scored in the World Cup finals. These have been scored by Clive Lloyd (102) in 1975, Viv Richards in 1979 (138*), Aravinda de Silva (107*) in 1996, Ricky Ponting (140*) in 2003, Adam Gilchrist (149) in 2007 and Mahela Jayawardene (103*) in 2011.

23 half-centuries have been scored in the World Cup finals. 

2 half-centuries scored by Adam Gilchrist is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in the World Cup finals.

58 sixes have been hit in the World Cup finals.

10 sixes hit by Adam Gilchrist is the most number of sixes hit by a player in the World Cup finals.

Bowling Performances

6 wickets taken by Glenn McGrath of Australia and by Joel Garner of West Indies each is the most number of wickets taken by a player in the World Cup finals.

5/38 taken by Joel Garner in 1979 is the best bowling performance by a player in the World Cup finals.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken in the World Cup finals. These have been taken by Gary Gilmour (5/48) in 1975 and Joel Garner (5/38) in 1979.

Wicket-keeping Performances

6 dismissals by Adam Gilchrist is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the World Cup finals.

3 dismissals by Rod Marsh (Aus) in 1975, Moin Khan (Pak) in 1992 and by Adam Gilchrist (Aus) in 2007 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in the World Cup finals.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket New Zealand Cricket Adam Gilchrist Joel Garner Lord's Cricket Ground
