ICC T20 World Cup 2020: How could India line up? Probable squad & players pushing for a spot

The T20 World Cup is scheduled for 2020, and teams will be hoping to work out settled combinations as early as possible. India will get several chances to streamline their team as India are to play two other T20I series - against Sri Lanka and New Zealand - and the Asia Cup before the World Cup.

There are certain loopholes that India needs to address to have a better chance of success in the upcoming marquee event. Let’s have a look at the possible XI, the players that will make it to the squad and the faces who could force their way in.

Likely playing XI

Openers

Opening in the limited overs format has not been a concern for India for a long time. The pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have four 100+ opening stands in T20Is, most by any opening pair in the history of the format. The pair have amassed a total of 1743 runs together in 52 innings with the average of 33.51. Rohit Sharma is currently the joint-highest run scorer in T20Is with 2633 runs to his name. He tops the chart when it comes to the number of sixes having cleared the boundary 120 times.

Number 3

Virat Kohli is an automatic selection with a total of 2663 runs to his name at a massive average of 52.66, which is also the highest in the format. The Indian captain will also be their most crucial player in the competition. Virat's record in Australia is no less than outstanding. He averages 84 across 5 innings scoring 252 runs at a strike rate of 149. In those 5 innings, he has three 50+ scores. His ability to construct an inning no matter the format allowing others to bat around him is unmatchable.

