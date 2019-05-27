×
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats, and team news.

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
111   //    27 May 2019, 00:24 IST

England has been the most consistent team in the limited overs cricket over the last few years.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019; which is set to start next week is anticipated to be the biggest tournament in the cricketing history. All ten teams are sweating it out in the warm-up matches as they finalise their preparations before the official tournament begins on Thursday. England and Afghanistan will go head-to-head in the eighth Warm-up fixture at the Kennington Oval in London.

England has been the most consistent team in limited overs cricket over the last few years. The World No.1 ODI side are the firm favorites heading into the World Cup. However, the hosts would be hoping to bounce back in their last warm-up game after a setback against Australia to whom they lost by 12 runs. Liam Plunkett bagged four wickets in the first innings to restrict the Kangaroos to score of 297. In reply, England was bowled for 285 in spite of valiant efforts by James Vince (64) and Jos Butler’s (52).

On the contrary, Afghanistan must be beaming with confidence after their victory over Pakistan. Often regarded as the underdogs, Afghanistan possesses the raw talent and skills to upset any team on their day. Mohammed Nabi picked three crucial top-order wickets to contain Pakistan for 262 runs on the board. Hazratullah Zazai provided the team with a flying start with a 28-ball 49 while Hashmatullah Shahidi remained unbeaten for his 74 to take his team over the line with three wickets in hand. Afghanistan would be eyeing to maintain their winning momentum against England.

 

Match Details

 

Date: Monday, 27th May 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

Venue Stats


Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs Eng

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by Eng vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND


 

Team News

 

England

  • Eoin Morgan might make a comeback from injury to lead his side in the final warm-up game.
  • Joe Root is set to return to strengthen England’s middle order.

Afghanistan

  • Md. Shahzad can miss this game after being retired hurt in his previous outing.

 

Squads

 

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman


Key Players

 

England

  • Jason Roy
  • Jos Butler
  • Jofra Archer 

Afghanistan

  • Md. Shezad
  • Gulbadin Naib
  • Rashid Khan

 

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Afghanistan Cricket
