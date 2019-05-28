×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the death-overs bowling of all teams

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
1.58K   //    28 May 2019, 10:17 IST

Trent Boult is one of the most deadly bowlers in this tournament.
Trent Boult is one of the most deadly bowlers in this tournament.

The World Cup is set to get underway in a couple of days as the last round of warm-up matches are to take place today. The teams have been preparing for this tournament well in advance and hosts England go into the tournament as favorites while Australia, India and South Africa are strong contenders as well.

With the wickets set to support batsmen and 300+ being the par score on most of the grounds, containing the batsmen during the death overs, where they usually tend to go big will be the priority. The death bowling of each side becomes very crucial this tournament because even if they lose their cool for one ball during the death overs, the match might slip out of hand.

However, not all teams are well prepared of how to bowl to oppositions during death overs and on that note, let's rank the death-overs bowling of each team.

#10 West Indies

Jason Holder
Jason Holder

The West Indies have a long line of fast bowlers but none of them have been efficient bowling in the death. Apart from skipper Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel, none of the pacers even have a decent economy rate in T20Is and haven't done much to speak of as far as death bowling is concerned.

Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite are very expensive and so is Sheldon Cottrell. Oshane Thomas has good pace but doesn't have the experience to do it on a daily basis and unfortunately, they don't have a mystery spinner or a part-timer to do the job either.

West Indies have a couple of recognized players who are neat with their bowling but no bowler who has consistently bowled in the death and are short on death bowlers.

#9 Afghanistan

Rashid Khan(C) is a decent death bowling option.
Rashid Khan(C) is a decent death bowling option.

Afghanistan have little or no recognized death bowlers in their side. While their spin trio of Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are pretty economical throughout the innings, it will not be viable to operate in the death overs only using spinners. Despite their fine performance against Pakistan in the warm-up fixtures, their pacers were pretty expensive and aren't well versed in the art of death bowling.

While Rashid or Mujeeb can certainly function as a last resort but to consistently bowl the 10 overs, Afghanistan need their pacers to up their game.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ranking the captains of all 10 teams
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 10 teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Playing XI of all 10 teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: The youngest player in each team
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 3 Teams who have breached the 400-run mark at the World Cup 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 talented cricketers who might not feature in the starting XI of their team
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us