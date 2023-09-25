Former South Africa captain AB De Villiers believes that Virat Kohli could consider retiring from white-ball cricket if Team India win the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

De Villiers opined that it would be the ideal time for Kohli to say goodbye to T20Is and ODIs and focus on playing Test cricket for a few more years. He, however, suggested that it wouldn't be a surprise if the seasoned campaigner continues to play, given that he is still supremely fit.

Speaking about whether the prolific run-scorer will play the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, here's what AB De Villiers said in his latest YouTube video (25:04):

"I know he loves travelling to South Africa, but it's very difficult to say. It is a long time away. Let's focus on this one first, I think that's what Virat Kohli would tell you. I think if they win this World Cup, it might not be a bad time to say, 'Thank you very much. I am maybe just going to play Test cricket for the next few years and a little bit of IPL, enjoy the last bit of my career, have enough family time, and say goodbye to everyone.'"

"But he is in incredible shape and is mentally still there. He has been rested from time to time, which I think is a great move. So, I think the hunger and the fire will still be there," he added.

A fan asked De Villiers if Virat Kohli would be able to break Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring a hundred centuries in international cricket. He responded by saying that the 34-year-old's main focus isn't to break records and that he just wanted to guide his team to momentous wins. He added (26:02):

"I don't think that is his focus. That is not his main drive. He has never been all about myself kind of a guy. He wants to win World Cups for his team and be part of a successful unit in all formats of the game."

"He is a team player, and that's what you see on the field (with) all those emotions coming out. Especially when he is fielding, there is nothing really to gain for him, but you could see that emotion, which tells you how much it means to him to win," de Villiers added.

Notably, Virat Kohli is just two tons behind Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons. Overall, his century tally currently stands at 77, which is the second-highest in world cricket.

"He is certainly the best batter to have played ODI cricket" - AB de Villiers on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers also stated that he considers Virat Kohli to be the best-ever batter to have played ODI cricket. He pointed out how the former India captain has proved his worth in pressure situations in the format.

Shedding light on Kohli's awe-inspiring ODI record, De Villiers added (26:44):

"There is no doubt about this (Virat Kohli being the best ODI batter). I think there have been more explosive batters who have had a bigger impact in a shorter period of time. But if you look at Virat's stats and what he has done over the years, especially batting under pressure in the second innings, he is certainly the best batter to have played ODI cricket in my books."

Kohli was rested for the first two ODIs of India's ongoing three-match home series against Australia. He will return for the third and final fixture at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.