IND v AUS 2020, 2nd ODI: Who won today’s India vs Australia match?

A second successive dominant batting performance from hosts Australia saw them seal the three-match ODI series at Sydney with a game to go. Batting first, the Aussies this time posted 389 for 4, courtesy another smashing hundred from Steve Smith and four half-centuries. India tried hard with the bat, and managed 338 for 9 in response, to go down by 51 runs.

After a bright start in yet another tough chase, India lost both openers in quick succession. Shikhar Dhawan (30) whipped a length ball straight up in the air while Mayank Agarwal (28) edged Pat Cummins behind the wicket.

Virat Kohli used the DRS to overturn an lbw decision against Cummins, having edged the ball, while on 11. Kohli and Shreyas Iyer featured in a steadying stand of 93 for the third wicket. But, just when India seemed to be showing some fight, Iyer fell for 38 to a diving catch by Smith at midwicket off Moises Henriques’ bowling, going for a pull.

Virat Kohli. Pic: ICC/Twitter Steve Smith. Pic: ICC/Twitter

Kohli played a typical knock in the chase, holding the innings together. He looked assured at the crease and mixed caution with aggression. However, with the run-rate rising Kohli was forced to look for the big shot. His fine innings of 89 came to an end as he tried to pull Josh Hazlewood, only to be brilliantly caught by Henriques at midwicket, putting Australia back on top.

KL Rahul tried his best to keep India in the hunt with a defiant 76 from 66, but he was left with too much to do while Hardik Pandya looked out of sorts. Pat Cummins claimed three wickets for Australia while Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa shone with two wickets each.

Steve Smith puts Australia on top yet again

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Australia again prospered against an insipid Indian bowling attack. Smith brought up his second consecutive century in as many games. Amazingly, like in the first ODI, Smith raced to his hundred off 62 balls as Australia posted a mammoth total of 389 for 4, 15 more than what they managed in the first game.

Earlier, skipper Aaron Finch (60) and David Warner (83) featured in yet another century stand of 142, their 12th overall, to equal Virender Sehwag-Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most hundred stands by openers. The Indian bowlers could not make any kind of impression on the Australian opening pair as both the batsmen crossed their half-centuries without much fuss.

Aaron Finch and David Warner. Pic: ICC/Twitter

Mohammed Shami got the crucial breakthrough for India, as Finch sent a leading edge to extra cover. India finally found some motivation in the field as Shreyas Iyer scored a direct hit to deny Warner a hundred. A momentary confusion between Warner and Smith helped India’s cause.

There was no stopping Smith though as he whacked 14 fours and two sixes in his innings. With a wonderful platform set by the Australian openers, Smith kept going after the Indian bowlers, and the visitors yet again succumbed to his brilliance.

India turned to Agarwal for an over before Kohli finally summoned the services of Pandya the bowler. Though clearly not 100 per cent, it was Pandya who found a way past Smith with a wide slower ball that he edged to short third man.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were involved in a 136-run stand for the third wicket for Australia, the latter contributing 70 from 61. For the second consecutive match, Glenn Maxwell played a blistering cameo. He smashed an unbeaten on 63 from 29 balls with four fours and as many sixes as Australia finished on 389.

The Indian bowlers disappointed yet again. The inexperienced Navdeep Saini found the going particularly tough and was hammered for 70 in his 7. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal conceded 71 in his nine overs while experienced pacers Mohammed Shami (1/73) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/79) too were under par.

India struggled in the field again with Ravindra Jadeja and Shami dropping catches. The former also missed a run out off a direct hit for the second game in a row, while the misfields and lapses continued to add to India’s woes in Australia

Who was the man of the match?

Steve Smith was the standout contender for the man of the match. After Finch and Warner perished having made 60 and 83 respectively, Smith ensured Australia remained ahead of India by continuing to attack.

He looked in complete command during this innings and his twin hundreds to kick-off the series are ominous signs for India with a long tour ahead.