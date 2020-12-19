IND V AUS 2020: 5 unwanted records India created with their horror batting display at Adelaide 

India put up one of their worst batting displays in Test cricket as they crumbled to 36 for 9 in 21.1 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

Resuming the day on 9 for 1, with a handy lead of 62, India would have been keen to build on the advantage. However, Australian bowlers came up with an impeccable bowling effort to stun the Indians.

The astonishing Indian collapse began with Jasprit Bumrah giving an easy caught and bowled offering to Pat Cummins. 15 for 2 became 15 for 5 in no time as Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Mayank Agarwal (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) fell without a run being added to the team total.

Things went from bad to worse as skipper Virat Kohli (4) also perished playing a loose stroke outside off. With the lower-order putting up no resistance, India crumbled to 36 for 9.

As if things weren’t bad enough, Mohammed Shami retired hurt after being struck on his right forearm.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood finished with incredible figures of 5 for 8 while Pat Cummins claimed 4 for 21.

India created a number of unwanted records owing to their shocking batting show at Adelaide.

Records created at Adelaide that India will not be proud of

#1. India’s lowest-ever total in Test cricket

India’s 36 at Adelaide is now their lowest-ever in Test cricket. Their previous lowest in the format was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974. England went on to win the Test by an innings and 285 runs

#2. Lowest total by any team in 65 years

India’s 36 at Adelaide is lowest score registered by a team in Test cricket in 65 years. New Zealand were bowled out for 26 against England at Auckland back in March 1955.

#3. No batsman reaching double figures in an innings

Not a single Indian batsman registered a double-figure score in the second innings at Adelaide. Opener Mayank Agarwal’s 9 was the highest.

The last time a ‘single-figure scorecard’ was registered was 96 years ago when South Africa were bowled out for 30 against England at Edgbaston in June 1924. The highest score was 7 by Herbie Taylor. Incredibly, extras contributed 11.

#4. Joint-fifth lowest total in Test cricket

India’s 36 at Adelaide is now the joint-fifth lowest team total in Test cricket. New Zealand’s 26 vs England at Auckland in March 1955 is the lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

South Africa have the ignominy of holding the record for the second, third and fourth and joint-fifth lowest total in Test cricket. They were bowled out for 30 twice against England (Port Elizabeth, February 1896 and Birmingham, June 1924).

The Proteas also crumbled to 35 all out, again versus England at Cape Town in April 1899. They were then all-out for 36 against Australia at Melbourne in February 1932, a record equalled by India at Adelaide.

Incidentally, Australia have also been bowled out for 36 against England at Birmingham in May 1902.

#5. India’s lowest score at the fall of the sixth wicket

India lost their sixth wicket at Adelaide at the score of 19. This was their lowest score at the loss of the sixth wicket.

India’s previous lowest at the loss of the sixth wicket was 25 at Kingsmead, Durban in December 1996. India ended up being dismissed for 66.

Just for the record, Australia ended up winning the Adelaide Test by eight wickets.