IND v AUS 2020: How many ODIs have India won against Australia at SCG?

After intense preparation over the last few days, Team India will finally kick-off their tour of Australia with the first ODI of the three-match series at Sydney on Friday.

Apart from three ODIs, the series will feature as many T20Is, and four Tests, which will be played as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Sticking to the one-dayers, Team India will be led by Virat Kohli while Australia’s captaincy will be in the hands of Aaron Finch, who had a horrendous IPL 2020 with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Men in Blue had defeated Australia 2-1 in the 2018-19 ODI series. However, Australia have been dominant over India in the 50-over format.

In 140 ODIs, Australia have emerged victorious in 78 matches while India have won only 52. In Australia, the hosts have done ever better, winning 36 of 51 games while India have been victorious in only 13.

But, how many ODIs have India won at the SCG, which will play host to the first two matches of the series? The answer is only two.

Looking back at Team India’s two ODI wins at Sydney

India and Australia have met 17 times in one-day matches at the SCG. And, while the Aussies have won 14 of those encounters, India have been victorious in only two. Here’s a recap of India’s ODI wins against Australia at the SCG.

#1. CB Series 1st Final, March 2008

A young Rohit Sharma with Sachin Tendulkar

India’s maiden ODI win against Australia at SCG was a hugely significant one. It was registered in the first final of the 2008 CB series.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat first. But despite opener Matthew Hayden’s quick 88-ball 82, Australia were held to 239 for 8. Praveen Kumar was the star of the show for India, dismissing Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting cheaply.

Harbhajan Singh also chipped in with the major scalps of Hayden and Andrew Symonds to stop Australia from posting a huge score.

India’s response was led by the genius named Sachin Tendulkar, who guided the team home with a sublime unbeaten century. The final also saw Rohit Sharma (66) play one of his key knocks during his early days in international cricket.

Rohit and Tendulkar featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 123 to put India on top. In the end, they won the first final by six wickets.

#2. Fifth ODI of 2016 tour

Manish Pandey

India’s only other ODI win against Australia at Sydney till date came during the fifth game of India’s tour Down Under in 2015-16. In a high-scoring series, Australia had won the first four matches on the back of their batting might.

India were in serious danger of being whitewashed, but were spared the embarrassment courtesy a Manish Pandey special. Chasing 331, the talented but unpredictable Pandey took India over the line with a fine hundred.

Pandey smashed an unbeaten 104 from only 81 balls as India got home in the last over.

Apart from Pandey, Rohit Sharma (99) and Shikhar Dhawan (78) also made significant contributions in the chase. The opening pair added 123 in 18.2 overs to kick-start India’s chase.

India’s victory in the final ODI of the series meant hundreds from David Warner (122 from 113) and Mitchell Marsh (102 not out from 84) went in vain.

The match saw Umesh Yadav being pounded for 82 in eight overs and Rishi Dhawan going for 74 in his 10. But, the Indian batsmen gave it back to the Aussies to clinch a consolation win.