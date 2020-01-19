×
Cricket News Today: Praveen Kumar reveals he nearly took his own life, MS Dhoni's participation in 2021 IPL confirmed and more - 19th January, 2020

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 19, 2020
Jan 19, 2020 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Hello and welcome to the daily roundup of all the different narratives engulfing the world of cricket on the 19th of January, 2020.

There were several compelling and heart-breaking news that came to the fore on Sunday with Praveen Kumar revealing that he has been undergoing mental health problems for the past few years.

Apart from the above, Prithvi Shaw celebrated his return to the India A side with a sparkling century whereas Umesh Yadav opened up on the aspect of workload management.

Elsewhere, N Srinivasan confirmed that MS Dhoni would participate in the 2021 IPL, stating that the former Indian skipper would be turning out for the Chennai Super Kings.

Without further ado, here is a look at those news in detail.

#1 Praveen Kumar reveals his mental health problems

Praveen Kumar
Praveen Kumar

In a startling revelation, former India pacer, Praveen Kumar opened up on how he has been battling mental health issues for the past few years. In fact, he even revealed that he came close to taking his own life a couple of months ago, when he drove away on a highway off Meerut, with a revolver.

I told myself, ‘Kya hai yeh sab? Bas khatam karte hain (What’s all this? Let me just end it)’.

However, fortunately, he showed enough determination to forego that idea, mentioning that he didn’t want his children to suffer.

I realised I can’t do this to my phool-jaise bachche (innocent children), put them through this hell. I turned back.

Furthermore, he talked about how he had been seeking treatment and how he wanted to return to cricket in some capacity, especially with his native state, Uttar Pradesh.

He also shed light on feeling lonelier than ever and that he had immense trouble trying to switch off his thoughts.

Read the full article: Praveen Kumar opens up on his mental health problems; reveals he nearly took his own life

Chennai Super Kings Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Praveen Kumar
