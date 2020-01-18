N Srinivasan confirms MS Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2021

Published Jan 18, 2020

MS Dhoni's IPL days seem to be far from over

A couple of days ago, MS Dhoni was left out of the list of Indian cricketers who were awarded a central contract and that led to rumours of his retirement but N Srinivasan has confirmed that the former India captain will be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League and the year after that, he would be retained by the franchise. He said,

Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him.

While his immediate future in the IPL has now been confirmed, nobody knows what lies next for Dhoni in national colours. If he makes it to the T20 squad sometime this year, he might be given a central contract once again, although that would be on a pro-rata basis.

The former Indian captain’s omission from the list was not surprising, considering his absence from international cricket since India’s loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

As for CSK, Dhoni has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 2008. It was only during the franchise’s two-year suspension when the wicket-keeper played for the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Dhoni’s form in the Indian team might not have been good in the last two years, but he has been at the top of his game over the past couple of seasons in the IPL.