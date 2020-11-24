IND v AUS 2020: 'Where is the time for Rohit Sharma to make a team?' - Aakash Chopra wants Virat Kohli to continue as the Indian T20I skipper

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that there should not be any debate about the Indian T20I captaincy at the moment. He reasoned that Virat Kohli has done well as the national team skipper and that Rohit Sharma does not have enough time left before the T20 World Cup to build a team.

He made these observations in a video shared on his Facebook page.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that Virat Kohli has done well as the T20I skipper, and highlighted his stupendous record in the last twenty matches the Indian team has played.

"What has Virat Kohli done wrong? Are Virat Kohli's numbers in international cricket that bad that he should be removed from captaincy?"

"Virat Kohli as an India captain has won 17 out of the last 20 T20I matches, that is a whopping win percentage of 85%. It includes a 5-0 series win in New Zealand and we defeated England in England."

Aakash Chopra questioned if Virat Kohli's indifferent record as the captain for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL should take precedence over his excellent record as skipper of the Indian team.

"Will you penalise him because his IPL numbers are not as good as his India numbers? Will you not be unfair on Virat Kohli if you snatch the T20I captaincy now because his international numbers are very good even though his IPL numbers may be bad."

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma not having enough time to mould the Indian team

Aakash Chopra believes it is not the right time to appoint Rohit Sharma as the Indian T20I skipper [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra called attention to the fact that the Indian team won't play too many T20Is before the next T20 World Cup, with Rohit Sharma set to miss the Australia series as well.

"My other question is if we will be fair to Rohit if we do this? The next World Cup is just nine months away. India is only going to play 6-7 T20I matches before that, out of which Rohit is not going to play three as he has not gone to Australia. After that, you will play two to three against England."

Aakash Chopra observed that Rohit Sharma will not have enough time to build the team if he is appointed the Indian T20I skipper now.

"The IPL might be there in between but how will Rohit Sharma build the team if you ask him today to become the T20I captain? Where is the time to make a team? Why do you want to put him in a spot that a team already built by Kohli is given to him and asked to run in his own style?"

Aakash Chopra asked the captaincy debate to be laid to rest for now, since Virat Kohli has not done anything wrong to be removed as the Indian T20I skipper.

"I feel we should put an end to this debate. Both are very good players, both play very well for India, one is the captain and the other the vice-captain. But if the captain has not done anything wrong, then you should not remove him."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Indian captaincy debate can wait till the T20 World Cup, with Rohit Sharma likely to take over the reins if India do not perform well in the tournament under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

"Rohit's chance will come and just in case it doesn't, there will be just one reason for that, that India wins the next T20 World Cup under Virat Kohli in which case you will not want a change. It is not the time to even start this debate, let's wait for the World T20."

Rohit Sharma's excellent captaincy record in the IPL as well as for the Indian team (wins in the Asia Cup and the Nidahas Trophy) has provided a compelling reason for him to be made the T20I skipper.

But with him not being a part of the Indian T20I team for the Australian tour and question marks hovering over his fitness, it might just be advisable not to entertain such thoughts for the moment - as has been highlighted by Aakash Chopra.