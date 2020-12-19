Even in their worst nightmare, India wouldn’t have imagined what transpired in the opening session of Day 3 at Adelaide.

Having begun the day with the overnight scorecard reading 9/1 and a significant lead of 62 in hand, India conceded the advantage at Adelaide within the action-packed first half hour of the day’s play.

The day began with nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah gifting a simple return catch to Pat Cummins. It opened the floodgates as Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Mayank Agarwal (9), Ajinkya Rahane (0), Virat Kohli (4), Wriddhiman Saha (4), Ravichandran Ashwin (0) and Hanuma Vihari (8) followed in what was a procession of wickets.

As if things couldn't get any worse, Mohammed Shami retired hurt for 1. India finished only 36/9, setting Australia a target of just 90.

To their credit, Australia exposed Indian batsmen frailties outside the corridor of uncertainty. Josh Hazlewood claimed magical figures of 5/8 while Pat Cummins registered figures of 4/21 to leave the Indian team scarred at what had transpired.

As for Indian fans, they resorted to Twitter to vent their frustration, some with humour and others seething with anger at the Adelaide disaster.

How Twitter reacted to India’s horror show at Adelaide

The OTP to forget this is 49204084041 .#INDvsAUSTest — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

#viratkholi : First innings we got a lead of 60 plus we can easily win the test match

*Le Australian bowlers #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/wwrzvKtZDg — Binod (nam to suna hi hoga) (@seee774) December 19, 2020

After Seeing The Performance Of Indian Batsman..



Me - #INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/4QiFMmn34v — Rahul235 (@RKusmude) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

#INDvsAUSTest

Indian batsman when they comes to crease pic.twitter.com/VYvg7C51Xo — ABHISHEK CHOUDHARY (@ABHISHE04610132) December 19, 2020

#INDvsAUSTest

Indian batsmen after 2 min of batting pic.twitter.com/fcE8BFprRs — rohit 45♥️ (@rohit89686677) December 19, 2020

**Present situation of Indian batsmen to Dressing room 😬😒#INDvsAUSTest pic.twitter.com/veSUoQoGtB — ONE MAN ARMY (@one_man123) December 19, 2020

#INDvsAUSTest

Indian batsmen to aus bowlers in 2nd innings : pic.twitter.com/TQlXai3W7Y — Muskurahat 🌸💚 (@__Muskurahat__) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

#INDvsAUSTest

1) Indian team at the end of 2nd day.

2) Indian team at the start of 3rd day. pic.twitter.com/hm8RPAJAGH — Karan🤝Arjun (@SambitKar16) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

India’s lowest total in Test history when all out is 42, against England at Lord’s in 1974.

No player apart from Eknath Solkar (18* off 17) managed to cross 5 as the English pace duo of Geoff Arnold and Chris Old helped the hosts win the match by an innings and 286 runs. Notably, India were whitewashed 3-0 in the series, with two of those Tests resulting in innings defeats.

India’s second-lowest total in Test cricket, however, came on Australian soil when Lala Amarnath’s side were bundled out for 58 in the second innings of the 1947 Brisbane Test, courtesy Fred Trueman returning magical numbers of 8 for 31. Interestingly, India folded for 98 in the third innings to lose by an innings and 226 runs.