IND V AUS 2020: Top 10 stats and numbers ahead of the Day-Night Test at Adelaide

Having shared the spoils in the limited-overs formats, India and Australia are gearing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first of the four Tests will begin with the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide on December 17.

Besides renewing the rivalry in the longer version between the two giants, there is additional excitement among Indian fans as this will be the visitors’ first pink-ball Test in Australia.

India got their first taste of Day-Night Tests when they faced Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test in November 2019. The match, however, ended in under three days as India steamrolled their opponents by an innings and 46 runs.

It will be a completely different kind of a challenge for India at Adelaide though. Australia begin as favorites as, apart from being hosts, they also have experience of playing under lights at Adelaide.

Since Indian captain Virat Kohli will be flying back home after the game, he will be keen to leave his imprint on the Test series.

As India and Australia gear up for the Day-Night encounter at Adelaide, here are all the important stats and records to know about.

#1. Australia’s unbeaten streak

Action from the first-ever Day-Night Test

India, be warned. Australia are yet to lose a Day-Night Test at Adelaide. They have featured in four Tests at the venue and have won all four games comprehensively -- against New Zealand (November 2015) by three wickets, against South Africa by six wickets (November 2016), versus England by 120 runs (December 2017), and versus Pakistan (November 2019) by an innings and 48 runs.

#2. Leading run-scorer

Veteran left-hander David Warner has scored the most number of runs in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide. In four matches at the venue, he has 490 runs to his name at an average of 81.66 with one hundred.

Steve Smith is a distant second on the list with 248 runs in four matches at an average of 35.42 with two fifties.

#3. Highest individual score

Warner’s unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in November last year is the highest individual score in Day-Night encounters at Adelaide.

The left-hander slammed 39 fours and a six in his 418-ball vigil as Australia registered a handsome triumph by an innings and 48 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne also smashed 162 in the same Test.

#4. Guess who has a hundred in Day-Night Tests at Adelaide?

Yasir Shah celebrates his first Test century

Apart from Warner and Labuschagne, five other batsmen have registered hundreds in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide. One of them is a surprise.

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah scored 113 from 213 balls in the same Test that Warner hammered a triple hundred. The other centurions are Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Faf du Plessis and Stephen Cook.

#5. Highest team totals

Australia’s 589 for 3 against Pakistan in November 2019 is the highest team total in Day-Night Tests at Adelaide. Among visiting sides, Pakistan’s 302 in the same Test is the highest team total.

#6. Most wickets

Aussie left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is the leading wicket-taker in pink-ball Tests at Adelaide. In four Tests, he has claimed 24 scalps at an average of 18 with two five-wicket hauls.

Fellow Aussie Josh Hazlewood is close on his heels with 22 wickets in four Tests at an average of 20.95.

#7. Best bowling figures

Mitchell Starc

Starc’s 6 for 66 against Pakistan in November 2019 are the best bowling figures at Adelaide in Day-Night encounters. Hazlewood also picked up 6 for 70 against New Zealand in November 2015.

#8. Highest partnership

The 361-run stand for the second-wicket between Warner and Labuschagne against Pakistan at Adelaide in November 2019 is the highest partnership in pink-ball Tests at the venue.

#9. Batting first vs fielding first

Two matches have been won by the team batting first - Australia against Pakistan (November 2019) and versus England (December 2017).

The Aussies won the other two matches fielding first - against South Africa (November 2016) and New Zealand (November 2015).

#10. Highest chase in fourth innings

187 by Australia is the highest score chased in the fourth innings. The Aussies achieved the same against New Zealand in the third Test of the three-match series in November 2015.